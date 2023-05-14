Kyle Larson pips John Hunter Nemechek to score his first NASCAR victory at Darlington

Kyle Larson emerged as the victor in a last-lap battle with John Hunter Nemechek in the NASCAR Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway. Driving the #10 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing, Larson won the Shriners Children's 200, which marked his 14th career Xfinity win.

Starting the 147-lap race in third place, Kyle Larson won the first stage ahead of Nemechek. The two swapped positions at the end of the second stage, which Nemechek won.

Larson's race was turned over after the second stage as a pit road speeding penalty dropped him to the rear of the field. Despite the setback, the 2021 Cup Series champion rallied through the pack, emerging second behind Nemechek with five laps left for the checkered flag.

An intense battle followed as the two drivers traded spots for the win. A final-lap collision saw them both hit the wall but continue racing. On the exit of Turn 4 towards the finish line, Nemechek turned and spun, while his competitor raced to claim the win.

Justin Allgaier finished second ahead of Cole Custer in third. Austin Hill and Nemechek rounded off the top five.

Larson drove down the victory lane in his first start with Kaulig Racing. He scored his first win at the famed Darlington Raceway in any series. Speaking about the race, he said in the victory lane interview:

"This feels good and it was in exciting fashion there at the end. We had a really, really good car the whole race and I made a mistake and sped on pit road. We knew we’d have time to get back to the front if we got a caution."

"We were picking cars off pretty fast, got to sixth before the last round of pit stops there. The lane selections really worked out for me. I could really work that line in (Turns) 1 and 2."

The #5 Hendrick Motorsports driver has finally mastered the track that is 'too tough to be tamed'.

Kyle Larson describes the final lap battle with J.H. Nemechek

Entering the Shriner's Children 200, Kyle Larson was the favorite to win the race. However, John Hunter Nemechek went toe-to-toe with Larson, as he challenged the Cup Series driver for the win.

Kyle Larson described the final lap tango with Nemechek, saying:

"We were able to get to (Nemechek’s) inside and just side-draft there. We were just bouncing off each other a little bit. I’m not sure what happened in (Turn) 3, but it seemed like he was trying to get in behind me to shove me in the corner."

"He kind of hooked me right and hit the wall and just tried to stay away from him off of (Turn) 4. What an exciting race there."

Starting in the seventh position for the Goodyear 400, Larson will be hoping to repeat the Xfinity race result.

