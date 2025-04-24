Kyle Larson plans to add one more motorsports discipline to his racing pursuit

Throughout his motorsports career, Kyle Larson has run all sorts of vehicles, including NASCAR stock cars, as well as Indycars, sprints, and midgets. However, there is another racing league that the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion still wants to compete in; the Repco Supercars Championship.

This year, Larson is eyeing the Supercars grand finale that Adelaide will host between 26 to 30 November. The Hendrick Motorsports ace will be several weeks into the Cup Series off-season at the time, giving him enough leeway to hone the skills needed for his much-awaited cameo.

Marshall Pruett, writer/reporter at ESPN and Road and Track, recently dropped the news on X. He wrote,

“Kyle Larson’s racing bucket list: “I’d like to race a @supercars at Adelaide.” I love it.”

But right now, Kyle Larson is focusing on achieving ‘The Double’, which includes running the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. To this day, only Tony Stewart has been able to complete running all 1100 miles of the two events combined. Last year, Larson failed to make it back to Charlotte on time after running the 108th Indy 500 due to unfavorable weather conditions.

However, this year could be Larson’s last Indy 500 appearance. On day one of the two-day open test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Chevy star said,

“In my head, yeah, I'm going into this thinking it's at least for the time being, in the near future, the final Indy 500. But I am still young, and I mentioned on Dale (Earnhardt) Jr.'s Download thing (podcast) that maybe someday when I'm not full-time Cup and I can really devote all my mind to Indy, I'd like to do it again.”

Today, Kyle Larson sits fourth in the driver standings with 304 points, two wins, five top fives, and six top-10s to his name. His HMS teammates William Byron and Chase Elliott are also inside the top five on points. Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Ally Chevy Camaro, is currently the lowest-placed Hendrick Motorsports driver (on points) at 10th place.

Kyle Larson makes his feelings known following crucial test session at IMS

On Wednesday, April 23, Kyle Larson showed up for his refresher test session at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He was the last of the five non-regular drivers who were required to take the test to make themselves eligible for practice.

Kyle Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports-backed McLaren Chevrolet cranked up a top speed of 223.430 miles per hour, pushing him to an 11th-place finish on a 34-car field. After it was all done and dusted, Larson told the reporters (as quoted by Forbes):

“It was good to get back behind the wheel. It doesn’t seem like that long ago and figured it would feel normal when I got back in, but it took some getting accustomed to.”

However, Larson also noted that the balance in his car felt a bit different this time than it did last year. He also suffered a few minor engine issues and had trouble communicating with the team through his in-car radio.

