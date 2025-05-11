Kyle Larson points to Kansas' X-factor as a Next Gen venue: "This place has that"

Kyle Larson recently shared his take on what makes Kansas produce great racing in the Next Gen era. Ever since the introduction of NASCAR's current generation of race cars, the racing product hasn't been consistent, and has been a cause of criticism on short tracks and superspeedways.
Speaking about Kansas, a racetrack which has produced great races in the last three seasons, Kyle Larson said he enjoys running the place 'a lot.' Larson deemed it his third favorite track, behind Homestead Miami and Bristol, as he further elaborated on what makes Kansas great:
"I just think what makes any track good is progressive banking, and this place has that. You look at Homestead, it has it. Bristol fans hate it, but it’s got progressive banking. I feel like when you have progressive banking, it just allows more options ... where you go to other tracks and do all this work to get to them, and they’re still running the same line that you have to run, and you can’t pass. So yeah, I think the progressive banking helps out a lot of these tracks."
When asked whether he'd like to see Kansas as a championship track one day, Larson said he's all in for the idea. However, he mentioned that he doesn't know 'what to expect' from the venue in the month of Novemberas that is when the season comes to a close.
"You might have beautiful weather, or it could be freezing or snowing or whatever. I think it probably needs to stay at tracks where you can count on the weather being favorable," Larson said.
He added that with a big weekend like the championship race, one wouldn't want 'any delays.'
Kyle Larson comments on championship race returning to Homestead
Ahead of this Sunday's race at Kansas, Kyle Larson was asked by a journalist about his reaction to Homestead becoming the championship venue in 2026. It's worth mentioning that Larson has two wins on the Miami race track.
He further claimed that he is happy to hear that the championship race is going to rotate. Larson mentioned that each driver is good at their current place, so the aspect of rotation doesn't matter much. He then touched on his past history on Homestead, a track where he has been 'a lot better' than he was at Phoenix.
"I like that. But still you have to get there, and that’s really challenging to do in our format. We’ll see. And there’s other guys that are just as good or better than me at Homestead," he described.
Kyle Larson added that Ryan Blaney is extremely good at both Homestead and Phoenix. In fact, he claimed that if Blaney were to get through practice at Vegas, he'd dominate there as well.
Larson added that he finds it 'cool' that NASCAR is rotating the championship race.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.