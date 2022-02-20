Kyle Larson on Pole Position: Starting line-up for Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series 2022 race

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson will be in the first row for the highly anticipated Daytona 500. Larson went fastest in Wednesday’s qualifying for the event. The Hendrick Motorsports driver set a time of 49.680 seconds with a speed of 181.159 mph on Daytona’s 2.5-mile Superspeedway oval.

His teammate Alex Bowman also made the first row, setting a time of 49.711 seconds at a speed of 181.046 mph. The Great American Race starting grid is now set after both Duels. The Daytona 500 will see a full 40-car field for its 64th edition.

The #5 Chevrolet Camaro driver is in a good position to win his first Daytona 500. Not only is Kyle Larson the defending Cup Series champion, but his dominance last season makes him an easy favorite for the event. Larson's dominant run in the 2021 Cup Series was marked by 10 race wins and 26 top-10s in 36 races.

2022 Daytona 500 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 40-car grid at Daytona International Speedway:

Row 1

1. #5 - Kyle Larson

2. #48 - Alex Bowman

Row 2

3. #6 - Brad Keselowski

4. #17 - Chris Buescher

Row 3

5. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)

6. #34 - Michael McDowell

Row 4

7. #12 - Ryan Blaney

8. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)

Row 5

9. #14 - Chase Briscoe

10. #18 - Kyle Busch

Row 6

11. #9 - Chase Elliott

12. #20 - Christopher Bell

Row 7

13. #43 - Erik Jones

14. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.

Row 8

15. #8 - Tyler Reddick

16. #23 - Bubba Wallace

Row 9

17. #45 - Kurt Busch

18. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Row 10

19. #1 - Ross Chastain

20. #22 - Joey Logano

Row 11

21. #99 - Daniel Suarez

22. #4 - Kevin Harvick

Row 12

23. #24 - William Byron

24. #7 - Corey LaJoie

Row 13

25. #31 - Justin Haley

26. #42 - Ty Dillon

Row 14

27. #77 - Landon Cassill

28. #44 - Greg Biffle

Row 15

29. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)

30. #11 - Denny Hamlin

Row 16

31. #41 - Cole Custer

32. #51 - Cody Ware

Row 17

33. #16 - Daniel Hemric

34. #15 - David Ragan

Row 18

35. #50 - Kaz Grala

36. #3 - Austin Dillon

Row 19

37. #78 - B.J. McLeod

38. #10 - Aric Almirola

Row 20

39. #62 - Noah Gragson

40. #27 - Jacques Villeneuve

Edited by Utathya Ghosh