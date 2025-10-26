Kyle Larson praises crew chief Cliff Daniels for not feeding “too much useless information”

Hendrick Motorsports Ace Kyle Larson recently sat down with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 for an interview ahead of the Xfinity 500 scheduled for Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, October 26. During the pre-race interaction, Larson pointed out how his crew chief, Cliff Daniels, provides him with the 'right amount of information' during the races.The 33-year-old and Daniels have been together since the NASCAR Cup Series team introduced the #5 Chevy Camaro ZL1 team in 2021. Since then, the duo has been competing full-time for the team and dominating the series with their success. The HMS driver also secured his first-ever Cup Series title under Daniels' guidance in his debut season with the team.Kyle Larson and his crew chief, Cliff Daniels, have amassed 26 wins, 76 top fives, 101 top tens, and eight poles in 177 starts. The duo has found their rhythm, and Larson claimed that Daniels feeds him only the necessary information. He further stated [00:38]:&quot;I like knowing as much information that I can get. And I've been. Cliff does a really good job being very clear in what he's telling me. Not feeding too many useless information, just the right amount.&quot;&quot;Yeah, I don't know what it's gonna be like this weekend, but I would assume, you know. I'm probably going to be asking questions and hopefully not annoying him. And, uh, hopefully we're leading every lap and it all takes care of itself,&quot; he added.Ahead of the Martinsville Speedway race, Kyle Larson remains the only Chevy driver in the top four playoff-qualified drivers. He ranks fourth in the Cup Series points table with a 36-point buffer above the cutoff line. Meanwhile, his Joe Gibbs Racing rival Christopher Bell ranks one spot above him with one additional point.Kyle Larson got candid about the &quot;most important&quot; rival ahead of the Martinsville Speedway raceOn Friday, October 24, former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson sat down with the stock car racing reporters on a Zoom call. During the pre-race interview, he opened up about the most important rival for the 263-mile race at the 0.526-mile track this Sunday.Only one race is left for the playoff-qualified drivers to secure their spot in the Championship Four race. Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe have filled the first two spots. Following that, Christopher Bell and Larson will engage in a close battle during the 500-lap race to secure their spots in the final race.Both Kyle Larson and Bell have secured one win each at the 0.526-mile track. The Hendrick Motorsports driver won the race during the 2023 season. Meanwhile, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver secured his victory at the 2022 fall race. Reflecting on that, the #5 Chevy driver told reporters (via JaySki.com):“I think the 20 (Bell) is the most important car for us on the track—and probably vice-versa. If either one of us outscores the other, we’re guaranteed a spot in the final four, regardless of who else wins. But you don’t want to spend too much focus on him either, but I think the majority of it revolves around Bell.&quot;Along with Christopher Bell, Team Penske drivers Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney will also put up a tough fight with Kyle Larson to secure their spot in the Phoenix race. Additionally, Blaney won the 2024 Xfinity 500 and advanced to the Championship Four race.