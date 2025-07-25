Kyle Larson prioritizes consistency ahead of Xfinity-Cup double run at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Kyle Larson is set for a demanding weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as he will run both the Xfinity and Cup Series races. In a recent video shared by NASCAR on FOX’s Bob Pockrass, Larson spoke about his approach to the double duty weekend and why staying consistent remains his main focus.The video was posted on X by NASCAR on FOX’s Bob Pockrass. He shared it with the caption,&quot;Kyle Larson goes back to Indy -- with good memories from a year ago or bad memories from May? His thoughts as he will compete in both the Xfinity and Cup races at IMS. @NASCARONFOX&quot;The video interview catches Kyle Larson discussing his mindset heading into Indy, where he’ll compete in both events. In the video, Pockrass asked Larson whether his memories of Indianapolis are shaped more by last year’s win or the disappointment from this May’s rain-affected Indy 500-Coca-Cola 600 double attempt. Larson responded,“Both, hopefully.”Kyle Larson said he was happy to return to Indy, recalling the strong performance that led to his 2024 Brickyard 400 win. He also looked ahead to running both the Xfinity and Cup races. Here's what he said:“So hopefully can you have a couple good runs and yeah just stay getting back to being consistent and give consistent finishes. So Indy's always a good time.Hendrick Motorsports, Larson’s team since 2021, has a strong history at the Brickyard. Since Jeff Gordon’s victory in the first-ever Brickyard 400 in 1994, the team has led the field with 11 wins, 28 top fives, and 44 top-10 finishes. Their 1,080 laps led at Indy are more than any other team. Larson’s 2024 was another addition to that performance record.After starting fifth in the previous Brickyard 400, Larson dealt with an early unscheduled pit stop for a loose lug nut, dropping him deep in the field. Later in the race, he stormed from 23rd to third in just 21 laps. When another caution set up an overtime finish, he used Brad Keselowski's pitting time and restarted on the front row. After holding off Ryan Blaney and surviving a major crash, he took the win—his first on Indy’s oval and the 11th Brickyard 400 win for Hendrick.“I don't really care what the course is… this is pretty surreal” Kyle Larson on NASCAR's new additionKyle Larson isn’t worried about the layout of NASCAR’s newly announced street course at Naval Base Coronado. What excites him is the uniqueness of the event.On July 23, NASCAR confirmed its 2026 return to Southern California with a new street race at San Diego’s Naval Base Coronado. It will be NASCAR’s first points-paying race in the region since 2023. The announcement came with little detail about the course itself, but Kyle Larson’s reaction was clear: he’s not concerned about specifics.Speaking with Bob Pockrass, Kyle Larson said he hadn’t seen any drawings or plans for the track but was still enthusiastic. He described the event as “pretty surreal,” citing the novelty of racing on a Navy base and the coastal scenery as major positives. For Larson, the location and atmosphere matter more than the technical layout.“I don’t know. I have no clue. I don’t even know. I haven’t seen any drawing or anything of anything yet, but I don’t really care what the course is. I’m just happy that we’re doing this, and I think it’s going to be a fun event no matter what. It’s a beautiful part of the country. You’re racing on a Navy base. This is pretty surreal.”Bob Pockrass' tweet on X. Source: via X, @bobpockrassNASCAR has yet to reveal the full design of the track, but it’s being developed using real-world driving at the base and iRacing simulations. Kyle Larson is likely to be a strong contender when NASCAR hits Coronado in 2026.