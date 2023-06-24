Kyle Larson to race in CARS Tour at Caraway with JRM

NASCAR Cup Series star driver Kyle Larson is all set to make his Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour debut on Wednesday, June 28. He will drive the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Late Model for JR Motorsports at Caraway Speedway.

Larson last secured the Xfinity Series win for JR Motorsports at Watkins Glen International Raceway on August 20, 2022. Now, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion will try to secure another win for the team but in a different series. He will drive alongside Carson Kvapil, the defending LMSC series champion.

Kyle Larson revealed that during the NASCAR All-Star Race weekend JR Motorsports co-owner and Cup Series legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. offered him the opportunity to try his hands in the CARS Tour.

In a press release by the team, Larson said:

“Dale approached me about during the All Star weekend at North Wilkesboro and I thought it would be fun. There was one other time I drove a Late Model Stock and that was at Denny Hamlin’s Short Track Showdown at Richmond.”

Speaking about his participation, Larson said:

“I obviously like racing on the local level. I feel like I can have an impact on the attending crowd and viewership on Flo. I hope I can go there, have fun, put on a show and compete with some drivers that I’ve never raced with before. I’m looking forward to it. It’s coming up quick and thanks for Dale for the opportunity.”

Carson Kvapil looking forward for the opportunity to race with Kyle Larson

Carson Kvapil, the defending CARS Tour LMSC Series champion has already secured the three wins this season so far and currently leads the points table with 15 points over Brenden Queen.

Speaking about racing alongside Kyle Larson, Kvapil said that he is a NASCAR champion who can drive anything and a competitive opponent. He is also elated for the opportunity to race with him at Caraway Speedway.

Kvapil said:

“It’s really cool that Kyle is coming to Caraway with us. He’s a NASCAR champion and one of those guys who can drive anything and be really competitive right away. As a team, we’ve been pretty good at Caraway, with the win last season in the Old North State Nationals, and I know how our cars perform there. I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to race with him.”

Catch Kyle Larson and Carson Kvapil in action at Caraway Speedway on Wednesday, June 28. The race can be watched on FloRacing.

