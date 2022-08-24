"He was really struggling" - Kyle Larson on racing Kimi Raikkonen at NASCAR Watkins Glen race

Kyle Larson went to last year's Formula One season finale hoping to get a backstage look at the world's best drivers. He had no idea he'd soon be racing against world champion Kimi Raikkonen. The reigning Formula One world champion put in a strong performance in his NASCAR Cup Series debut, finishing eighth in Stage 2 of Sunday's Go Bowling at the Glen race at Watkins Glen.

His race day in the No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet was cut short when he was pushed off-track and into a tire barrier on the ensuing restart while racing among a large group of cars. Kimi Raikkonen finished in the 37th position, which did not reflect his performance.

During the post-interview, Kyle Larson was asked how it was racing with Kimi Raikkonen. He said,

“That was cool. By the time I got to him, he was really struggling. He looked like he was really loose in front of me. I was able to make quick work of him. It’s just really cool for him to step out of his comfort zone and come play with us stockcar racers. It was more than just Kimi.”

Larson also mentioned that watching other international drivers racing at Watkins Glen was cool. It was fun watching them ahead of him being aggressive. Larson added that they were the best when it came to heavy breaking and that their experience played a part in the track.

How Kyle Larson battled Chase Elliott to snap his winless streak at Watkins Glen

Kyle Larson snapped his winless streak at Watkins Glen on Sunday after colliding with teammate Chase Elliott on a restart with five laps remaining. The five-lap shootout set up an incredible showing with the two teammates on the front row.

Austin Konenski @AustinKonenski I don’t think Kyle Larson did anything wrong on the restart.



Larson had the corner on the inside and locked the wheels. The No. 5 car didn’t take Chase Elliott out and it won him the event.



Both sides would react the same way if the roles were reversed. That's racing, IMO.

Larson went too deep into Turn 1 and locked up his front wheel, sliding into Elliott's right side. That managed to push him off course, and the No. 9 driver lost several positions and could not recover. Larson ended his 23-race winless streak, but sounded remorseful afterward.

Larson and Elliott competing for the win at Watkins Glen has become a recurring theme. As Chevrolet continues to dominate the road course this season, the two Hendrick Motorsports drivers have won the last four races at the Glen.

Elliott chose to take the high road, congratulating Larson and the team on their victory.

