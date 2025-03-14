Kyle Larson raves about the possibility of finding success at his ‘top-three places’ 

Kyle Larson recently expressed his thoughts about the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The No. 5 Chevrolet driver of Hendrick Motorsports is set to defend his title at the 1.5-mile asphalt track which started his dominant winning campaign last year.

Leading up to the Pennzoil 400, 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has expressed strong optimism, particularly given his impressive average finish of 9.4 in 17 starts at the track. He won the spring Las Vegas race last year, and also triumphed there in 2021 and 2022. With 629 career laps led at the track, including 405 in the Next-Gen era, Larson aims to outpace his competitors in this fifth race of the season.

In a recent media availability, Kyle Larson said:

"Las Vegas (Motor Speedway) has been a great track for us since I joined the No. 5 HendrickCars.com team. We got our first win here together and we have added a couple more since then. I think we have a couple runner-up finishes, also. The track is great but also getting to come to a cool city is fun, as well."

"This is probably in my top-three places to come to," he added.

As of now, Kyle Larson has had two top-five finishes in his four starts this season. Meanwhile, Christopher Bell, his dirt rival, has made strides as he recently won three consecutive races and matched the Hendrick Motorsports star's 2021 record.

Kyle Larson impressed with Christopher Bell's three-peat in the 2025 NASCAR season

Only recently, Kyle Larson was the last person to achieve three consecutive wins during his championship run in 2021. However, Christopher Bell recently headlined the Phoenix weekend with his third back-to-back win in the Cup Series.

Following the Shriners Children's 500 race at Phoenix Raceway, Kyle Larson reflected on the impressive achievement by the Joe Gibbs Racing driver Bell so early in the 2025 NASCAR season.

In a post-race conversation with NASCAR on Fox, Larson said

"I think it's, well, first off, it's, it's extremely tough to win two in a row, I feel like in the next gen era. And you know, for them to win three in a row is really impressive. Their team is just strong. You know, their race cars are really fast. Bells, a phenomenal race car driver, obviously. So, you know, the more wins you get, the more confidence you as well as your team gets,"

Despite starting the Phoenix race from the middle of the pack, Kyle Larson impressed with a third-place finish. He was even in contention for the win, battling Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell on the final lap. Now, Larson is focused on securing a playoff spot with a victory in the upcoming race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 16.

