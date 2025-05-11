Kyle Larson reaches landmark milestone during Kansas Cup Series race

Kyle Larson reached a major milestone during the ongoing Kansas Speedway race in Kansas City, Missouri. After leading nearly 200 laps at the AdventHealth 409, the Hendrick Motorsports driver completed leading a mammoth 10,000 laps in his entire NASCAR career.

Larson is one of the most sought-after drivers in the NASCAR scene right now, as the #5 Cup Series driver is known for his victories in all three national series races, the Truck, Xfinity, and the Cup Series. Of late, the man from Elk Grove, California, has also been trying his luck at the IndyCar Series.

In addition to his NASCAR, IndyCar, and the stock car racing series, Larson has conquered the Sprint car racing scene. However, he's made news with his NASCAR feat lately, and it is truly a landmark one.

Larson crossed the remarkable feat during the AdventHealth 400 on Sunday at the Kansas Speedway, a race he started from the pole. Interestingly, he also led most of the race and won both stages on his way to the feat.

Celebrating Larson's success, NASCAR, from its official X account, shared a post. Here's what they wrote:

"Yung Money achieves another milestone! Congratulations @KyleLarsonRacin on leading 10,000 laps in his career."

Here's the post by NASCAR on social media:

Kyle Larson entered the NASCAR scene with the Truck Series in 2012, UNOH 225 at Kentucky, followed by the 2013 DRIVE4COPD 300 at Daytona in the Xfinity Series. He debuted in the Cup Series that very year with the 2013 Bank of America 500 at Charlotte.

So far, the HMS driver amassed 376 Cup Series races to his name in over 13 years, where he racked up 32 wins, 191 Top 10s, and 37 pole positions. In the Xfinity Series, Larson's statistics boast of 119 races in over 10 years, with 17 wins, nine pole positions, and 85 Top 10s.

Mike Joy lauded Kyle Larson's NASCAR brilliance

Mike Joy, a renowned NASCAR analyst, hailed Kyle Larson's brilliance in NASCAR. In a recent episode of Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, here's what Joy said on Larson:

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) leads the back to start the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway. - Source: Imagn

“Certainly Top 10," Joy said, stating Larson's place in NASCAR. "Possibly Top Five,” Joy stated, regarding Larson’s all-time potential. "It’s very, very hard, of course, to compare eras."

Interestingly, Kyle Larson won the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway ahead of Christopher Bell and Ryan Blaney.

