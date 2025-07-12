Kyle Larson reacts to the American Thunder movie showcasing Hendrick Motorsports' ‘impossible’ success

Hendrick Motorsports ace Kyle Larson recently shared his views on the American Thunder movie on X about the team achieving the "impossible." The film highlights the team's journey from NASCAR to the world's oldest endurance race.

In 2023, HMS stepped into the 24 Hours of Le Mans, working alongside Chevrolet, Goodyear, IMSA, and NASCAR. They worked for more than two years on the Camaro ZL1 and fielded it in the innovative class. The car was a hit among the fans from day one and was fast on the track, putting up solid speed with better times than some GT-class cars.

The car was driven by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, 2010 Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller, and 2009 Formula One World Champion Jenson Button. Reflecting on the same, Kyle Larson praised the team for their performance. He stated:

"American Thunder on ⁦@PrimeVideo⁩ is a must watch. Proud to be part of ⁦@TeamHendrick⁩, the team that pulled off the impossible."

The team finished the event in 39th place among the 62 entries and outperformed some teams from the GTE Am class. The documentary also focuses on how the team members, including Jeff Gordon, Johnson, and others, race a NASCAR stock car in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Kyle Larson gave his take on F1 cars relying on DRS while NASCAR's 'pure racing'

Earlier in June 2025, former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson was featured in a podcast on the 'That Guy Garf' YouTube channel. During the interaction, Larson gave his views on Formula One racing, comparing it with stock car racing.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver revealed that Formula One racing includes billions of dollars, and celebrities show up for the major events. Also, the racing series works with top-notch technologies. In line with this, Larson claimed that if fans want to witness 'pure racing,' then NASCAR is their best option.

The 32-year-old supported his statement, citing the example of using DRS in the Formula One series. He explained:

"But if you're looking for like pure racing, our product is amazing. I mean, there's actually passing, there's battles for the lead. It's tough to pass in Formula 1 — they have to have DRS to even allow passing, so that kind of makes it fake in my opinion." [26:55 onwards]

"NASCAR Cup racing is, and too, I think NASCAR gets a bad rap a lot of times for being, like, redneck or not technical at all. But the amount of data that we have in our cars and the stuff that goes on behind the scenes — with drivers' fitness and the engineering and all that, like, yes, it's not to Formula 1's level on the engineering side, but NASCAR is way more technical than people give it credit for," he added.

Kyle Larson currently ranks third in the Cup Series points table with 613 points to his credit. He has secured 12 top-ten finishes, nine top-five finishes, and one pole position in 19 starts this season.

