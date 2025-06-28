Kyle Larson reacts to family racing showdown ahead of son and daughter battling head-to-head in Junior Sprints

Hendrick Motorsports ace Kyle Larson was recently featured in an interview ahead of the Quaker State 400. During the interaction with NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass, Larson shared his thoughts on his son Owen and daughter Audrey competing in the Junior Sprints.

Larson met his wife, Katelyn, during a dirt race after-party in Elk Grove and tied the knot on September 26, 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, Owen Larson, in 2014. Then their second child, Audrey Larson, was born in 2018, followed by the couple's third child, Cooper, born in 2022.

Kyle Larson's firstborn, Owen Larson, has been following in his father's footsteps and competes in dirt events regularly. This time, Owen will be joined by his sister Audrey in the Junior Sprint races over the next six days at Sweet Springs, Missouri, and then as part of the BC39 program at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway dirt track.

Reflecting on the same, the HMS driver expressed his thoughts (via Bob Pockrass on X):

"I mean, Owen should just because he's got more experience, but she's good, so I don't think it'll take her long. She'll be... He's already nervous... No, I don't get nervous. I just hope she's she's kind of crazy, so I hope she doesn't like crash. That's the only thing. But it'd be fun. It's gonna be fun to see them kind of racing each other here for a few weeks, considering, I don't want them to race against each other just running to other just running." [00:00]

"Well, they fight all the time. Anyways, that will change, but I don't know. I mean, I think the only thing that I would get nervous about is if, like, Audrey did meet him, like, how that would affect him mentally. I imagine he'd be happy about it so that's probably the most realistic thing but they I mean they're gonna race together tonight, tomorrow at IMS. And I think I will get out of the junior sprint stuff, so they won't be racing with each other for quite a. while," Kyle Larson concluded.

The show for the Junior Sprint drivers will take place each night at the quarter-mile dirt oval inside Turn 3, and the format includes group qualifying for three heat races and a 20-lap feature. Additionally, the pits at The Dirt Track at IMS will open at 9 am ET on both July 1 and 2.

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson got penalized ahead of the Quaker State 400

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson has been slammed with a penalty ahead of the Quaker State 400 scheduled for this Sunday at EchoPark Speedway. The issue arose during the pre-qualifying inspection, and Larson's car failed twice before passing it on the third try.

As a result, the #5 Chevy Camaro ZL1 team's crew chief, Jesse Saunders, has been suspended from the EchoPark Speedway event for the remainder of the weekend. Additionally, Larson's team also lost the pit stall selection. The penalty will affect the 2021 Cup Series champion's run at the 260-lap event.

With 569 points to his name, Kyle Larson ranks second on the Cup Series points table ahead of the 18th start of the season. Larson has secured three wins, 12 top-ten finishes, and nine top-five finishes with one pole position in 17 starts this season.

