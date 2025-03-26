Kyle Larson reacts to his 'pretty sick' Terry Labonte paint scheme for Darlington Raceway

Kyle Larson shared his thoughts on the new color scheme for the upcoming race at Darlington Raceway via Hendrick Motorsports' Instagram handle. In his new color scheme, he is paying tribute to former #5 driver Terry Labonte.

Ad

Larson recently paid tribute to the 2003 Darlington Race winner, Terry Labonte. The #5 driver is driving the car with the new color scheme at the 2025 Darlington Raceway. Labonte had a great season that year, marked by a historic win at the raceway, also finishing 10th that season.

NASCAR posted the video of Larson revealing the new tribute color scheme termed #NASCARThrowback.

"This #NASCARThrowback is grrrrreat! @KyleLarsonRacin reveals his 2003 Terry Labonte scheme for @TooToughToTame"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

He commented on the new scheme and said in an Instagram story posted on Hendrick Motorsports' official Instagram handle:

"Hey what's up Hendrick Nation, Kyle Larson here in Darlington Raceway. Throwing it back to Terry Labonte's Kellogg's 2003 paint scheme. Let's see, I don't know if it's reversed looking, but it's pretty sick and he won his final Cup Series race in this car right there. So pretty neat to throw back to him."

Ad

"It would be even more special and neat to win at the track that he won his final Cup Series event in, in the paint scheme that he won his final Cup race in. So we're gonna give it our best effort here next week. Be sure to tune in and come support us at the track if you're nearby too. So see you soon. Thank you," Kyle Larson added.

Ad

Screenshot via Instagram - @hendrickcars

Kyle Larson achieved his 30th career Cup Series win in the race at Homestead-Miami on March 23. With his first win of the season, he propelled himself to a second spot in the Cup Series standings with 208 points.

Ad

Kyle Larson spills the beans on his secret sauce of dominance to Dale Earnhardt Jr

Kyle Larson recently shared his "secret sauce" for racing success with Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the "Dale Jr. Download" podcast. Larson emphasized the importance of committing on entry to the corner, maintaining speed close to the wall, and establishing a rhythm that allows for smooth deceleration. He explained that many drivers enter corners too fast, leading to errors, while he focuses on reaching his minimum corner speed earlier by driving deep into the corner.

Ad

"I just have a good rhythm and cadence when entering against the wall with the right amount of speed, where I don't have to decelerate too much. I'm decelerating in a smooth way and reaching my minimum corner speed earlier than most; you have to drive into the corner a long way," Larson said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

He qualified for the race in P14 and, despite a slow start, showcased impressive skills to win the Straight Talk Wireless 400.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback