Kyle Larson 'really excited' to win NASCAR as well as IndyCar race at the oval next season

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson claimed that he was really happy that the Cup Series will be returning to Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the 2024 season giving him the chance to get a 'double' at the Oval.

The 2021 NASCAR champion will be racing in the IndyCar series and will compete at the iconic Indy500 with the Arrow McLaren team in May 2024. He will have his rookie orientation program with the team in October.

Kyle Larson took to social media to inform his fans that he will be racing at the Oval twice next season in two different categories and claim a historic 'double'. He said:

“Hey, race fans! I’m really excited to get to go back to the Oval next year in the Cup series with the Brickyard 400. Looking forward to hopefully doing something pretty special next year."

"I would love to be able to win on the oval in the same year, in IndyCar as well as the Cup car, so I appreciate the track bringing back the oval and I know we are all really excited to get another crown jewel back.”

Kyle Larson speaks on the experience of racing at the Oval in IndyCar

The 2021 NASCAR champion stated that he was looking forward to October for his rookie orientation program and was hopeful that he would be less nervous when he got into the car.

Speaking with Motorsport.com, Kyle Larson said:

“I definitely, obviously, look forward to October and getting to do the rookie orientation. I have thought about that a little bit so I am nervous when I do think about that. But I think once I get in the car, a lot of those nerves will hopefully, go away after a few laps and it will feel like home, just like all the other race cars I drive."

"I think of how easy it's all been, as far as like going to fit the seat and all that. I thought it would be a full-day process, and it was like an hour. It's like really? We're done? So it's just stuff like that. I think getting eyes on it all was good, and it will hopefully knock some of the edge off next year.”

Kyle Larson will become the first driver since Kurt Busch in 2014 to attempt the 1,100-mile Memorial Weekend double. It will be fascinating to see if he is able to able to manage a 'double' in 2024.