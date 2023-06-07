Kyle Larson reflects on 4th-place finish at Gateway after ‘pretty bad’ couple of weeks

Despite a dominant drive a few weeks earlier in the 2023 All Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson was not entirely happy with his performance leading up to last weekend's Cup Series race.

The Enjoy Illinois 300 at the World Wide Technology Raceway, better known as Gateway Motorsports Park saw the California native drive his #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 to an ultimate P4 finish.

The 300-mile-long event was a refreshing change for the avid dirt track racer after he finished in P20 at Darlington, along with a retirement at Charlotte.

Despite not having the best qualifying effort on Saturday, Kyle Larson managed to work his way up from his starting position of P22 in a race that saw multiple red flag periods, along with numerous late race restarts as well.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Rarely do you hear Kyle Larson frustrated these days, but he was Saturday after a qualifying speed that has him starting 22nd. His thoughts: Rarely do you hear Kyle Larson frustrated these days, but he was Saturday after a qualifying speed that has him starting 22nd. His thoughts: https://t.co/Bh55CXpov5

Larson did not expect to finish as high as he did, especially after running near the back of the pack in the first stage. He elaborated on his feelings in a post-race interview and said:

“Proud of the effort today. It’s been a couple of tough races. We’ve been so good all year long and the last few have been pretty bad and we’ve had to work on it quite a bit. The team got us in a place where we could contend for the win, so you can’t ask for much more than that."

However, late-race caution flags gave Kyle Larson the opportunity to capitalize on others' mistakes. He could not take the fight to Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch who won after passing Larson. However, a fight from the back of the pack was also a good result for the #5 crew who have struggled for the past few weekends.

Kyle Larson wins third consecutive High Limit Sprint Race at Eagle Raceway

Kyle Larson's run of form in the dirt racing scene seems to be growing as the Hendrick Motorsports driver logged his third consecutive trip to Victory Lane in the High Limit Sprint Car Series.

A part-owner of the series, Larson managed to overtake and stay ahead of Rico Abreu as the series returns to the Eagle Raceway in Nebraska.

With a $28,023 prize money addition to his suit, Larson extends his lead in the championship which has been well received by the grassroots motorsports community.

Watch Larson try and continue his good form in the Cup Series as well as NASCAR heads to Sonoma Raceway this weekend.

