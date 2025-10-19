Kyle Larson refuses to play it safe despite a huge point buffer in Talladega: “You’ve got to assume someone below will win”

Ahead of the Talladega playoff race, Kyle Larson sits comfortably above the cutline for the Championship 4 race in Phoenix. However, the No. 5 Chevy driver claims that he won't be playing it safe despite the points buffer at the drafting track.

Hendrick Motorsports star driver Larson will start his 400th race in Talladega, Alabama, and aim for a breakthrough win on a superspeedway. While the 2021 Cup Series champion is among the favorites to qualify for the finale race with a 35-point cushion, Larson plans on scoring as many points as possible and a win if he can.

In a recent media availability, Larson was asked if he would survive the race, given the chaotic nature of the track. He said (via Speedway Media):

“No, I don’t think so. I don’t think ever playing it safe is ever the right call in the Cup Series. At least for me here, you’ve got to assume a guy below the cutline or even below you is going to win, so then it’s going to bring you closer to the cutline."

He continued:

"So no, I think you need to go and try to score as many points as you can. And obviously get a win would lock you in. So yeah, I would say we’re not approaching this race any differently than we would in the spring race here. We’re trying to score as many points we can and get a win, if possible."

While Kyle Larson is still winless on a superspeedway, the 33-year-old has made ground in his past two starts in Talladega with 2 top-5 finishes.

Kyle Larson hopes to join the list of Hall of Famers on his 400th start

Kyle Larson #5 Chevrolet - NASCAR: Bank of America ROVAL 400 - Source: Imagn

If Kyle Larson managed to secure a win on his 400th start in the NASCAR Cup Series, he would join a list of Hall of Famers such as Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, Jimmie Johnson, and more.

Speaking to the media about his criticism of the Superspeedway, Larson said (via NASCAR.com):

"It’s easy in the past to look on paper and say, ‘Kyle Larson is the worst ever on superspeedways’ but if you really watch the race, we’ve been a top contender, in the Next Gen era, especially. Hopefully, we can stay lucky."

"I would like to go to, like, Bristol for my 400th start, but it would be extra special to get my first win on a superspeedway in my 400th career start. It would be awesome. We will give it our best effort tomorrow and hopefully join that list of Hall of Famers. That would be incredible," added Kyle Larson.

Kyle Larson will take the green flag from P19 at Talladega Superspeedway this Sunday (October 19) at 2 p.m. ET.

