Kyle Larson responds to Chase Elliott buzz, addresses Iowa incident with HMS teammate: “Everyone’s making a big deal”

Kyle Larson shared his thoughts on his on-track incident with Chase Elliott following the Iowa race. Speaking about it, the Hendrick Motorsports driver stated that he moves on quickly from such incidents, and it was all fine going into the Watkins Glen Cup Series race.

Larson and Elliott had some tough on-track run-ins during last week's Iowa Cup Series race. In stage 3 of the race, the two Hendrick Motorsports drivers made contact, and as a result, both of them lost multiple places.

This disappointed Larson, who was in a formidable position for a good finish. In the end, he came home in 28th place, behind Elliott's 14th-place finish. However, going into the Watkins Glen race, the #5 driver stated that he had forgotten about it.

"Yeah, I mean, everybody's making a big deal about Chase," Larson said in a recent interview with Frontstretch. "I really wasn't, you know, that mad at Chase. I was just and too after seeing like the replays and stuff, I was less frustrated. So, um, no, I move on from things quickly."

"I don't really even think that there was a need for a conversation. I've ran into him way more. So, um, no, I'm all good and moved on from it. I've raced quite a bit since then and honestly, I've forgotten about it," he further added. (0:48 onwards)

Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott have been teammates at Hendrick Motorsports since 2021, after Larson arrived from Chip Ganassi Racing. He joined Elliott, the defending champion that year, and went on to win the Cup Series title in 2021.

How did Kyle Larson react to his on-track incident against Chase Elliott?

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (9) races alongside teammate Kyle Larson (5) - Source: Imagn

Kyle Larson had some expletive-filled reactions to his on-track contact with Chase Elliott. The #5 driver was visibly frustrated and did not mince his words before sharing his thoughts on the radio. Taking to the radio, here's what he said initially:

"How much f*cking room do I have to leave people?"

Following this, he lost his cool again and stated on the radio:

"I've been trying to be a good teammate, a good competitor and it hasn't gotten me anywhere for the last hour."

Kyle Larson is in third place in the NASCAR regular season championship with 725 points after 23 races, where he claimed three wins, 11 Top 5s, and 14 Top 10s. His average start position has been 12.391, and his average finish position has been 13.478.

Larson is trailing his Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron and Chase Elliott in the championship by 45 and 27 points. Elliott has taken a win, seven Top 5s, and 12 Top 10s. The leader, Byron, has won twice and has eight Top 5s and 12 Top 10s.

