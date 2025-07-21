Kyle Larson returns to Xfinity action as he prepares for doubleheader weekend at Indianapolis

Kyle Larson is set for a doubleheader this NASCAR weekend. The defending NASCAR Cup race winner at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will return to the Xfinity Series this Saturday (July 26) behind the wheel of the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.The team shared the news of Larson's upcoming Xfinity appearance on X, writing:&quot;The reigning Brickyard winner is doubling up! [Kyle Larson] will run the Xfinity race this Saturday in the No. 17 [Hendrick Motorsports] Chevy.&quot;The Xfinity Series has seen Larson in action three times already this season. At Homestead, he led a remarkable 132 laps, and in May at Texas Motor Speedway, Larson piloted the car to his second Xfinity win of the season on the back of his triumph at Bristol.This Saturday, Larson returns to the Xfinity grid for the famed Pennzoil 250, at the iconic Indianapolis oval at 4:30 pm ET. The 2.5-mile oval will also play host to the 160‑lap Cup Series race at 2 pm ET on Sunday, July 27. This 400‑mile showdown is the final race of NASCAR's in‑season Challenge and will be broadcast live on TNT.Kyle Larson gets 'back on the horse' with top-five at DoverKyle Larson has secured three wins (Homestead, Bristol, Kansas) and one pole so far this season in the Cup Series. The No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet driver sits third in the standings with 10 top-five and 13 top-10 finishes.In May, he attempted the grueling Memorial Day &quot;Double&quot; and competed in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600, and has since faced multiple setbacks. He has three top-five finishes in the last nine Cup starts, his latest fourth-place finish at Dover was a welcome turnaround.&quot;It was just tough starting in the back, and we just kind of had to work slowly at it all day long. On the long runs here, you just have to be really patient, and that’s how we were today. It's good to get a top-five finish and get back on the horse there. Hopefully, we can string together some good runs now,&quot; Kyle Larson said (via Jayski).&quot;Indy, will hopefully go well,&quot; he added.Last year, Larson gave Hendrick Motorsports its 11th Brickyard 400 victory. The 32-year-old surged from outside the top 20 to win the race on the oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.Larson led just seven laps but a mid-race fuel gamble and perfectly timed restarts allowed him to move through a stacked field. He passed Denny Hamlin and Daniel Hemric in the closing laps and took the inside lane on the double-overtime finish, holding off Ryan Blaney and Tyler Reddick to claim his first oval Brickyard win.Larson has had three more top-10 finishes at Indianapolis in his seven starts there.