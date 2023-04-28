Kyle Larson reveals his favorite NASCAR race trophy

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is one of the most popular drivers in modern-day NASCAR. Driving the #5 hendrickcars.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 by Rick Hendrick's racing outfit, Larson has proven to be one of the best young talents in the sport currently.

Larson's switch from Chip Ganassi Racing to Hendrick Motorsports saw the California native blaze the 2021 Cup Series season with a record 10 wins throughout the year. He went on to clinch the title that year, in dominant fashion.

While Larson's 2022 campaign was somewhat riddled with mistakes and bad luck, which meant he could not challenge for the championship, he looks to be in top form this year.

Jeff Gordon (far right in pic) joined Kyle Larson and the #5 team for the traditional Hendrick Motorsports post-victory salute to the late Ricky Hendrick at Martinsville Speedway. Ricky was tragically killed in a plane crash near Martinsville in 2004.

Kyle Larson cemented his place among the best in the sport during the 2023 season by winning at the Martinsville Speedway, a track he has struggled at in the past. The NOCO 400 at the 0.5-mile-long track saw Larson take a trip to Victory Lane, boosting his confidence for the season ahead.

The proud owner of the grandfather clock awarded to him in Martinsville, Kyle Larson ranks the unique trophy a close second on his favorite trophy list.

The 30-year-old admitted his favorite trophy to be the classic-style cup awarded at the Bristol Night Race, known as the BMS Cup. The trophy handed out to the winner at 'The Last Great Coliseum' has been around since 1983 with its classic proportions, akin to the trophies from the sport's past.

Kyle Larson to drive in NASCAR Xfinity Series at Darlington Raceway

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is set to double up on his racing experience at Darlington Raceway in the coming weeks. The 30-year-old driver will be seen driving his usual #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the Cup Series as well as the #10 Chevy for Kaulig Racing in the junior Xfinity Series.

Kyle Larson, will drive for Kaulig Racing in the #10 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet in the Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway.

Sponsored by the same company, hendrickcars.com in the Xfinity Series, Larson will be seen driving in the Shriners Children 200 at the South Carolina track. The California native elaborated on his future collaboration with Kaulig Racing and said:

“I’m looking forward to competing in the Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway in a few weeks with Kaulig Racing and HendrickCars.com."

"Darlington is a challenging track and definitely one on the top of my list that I’m eager to get a win at. The Kaulig Xfinity cars have been really fast this year too so I’m thankful for the opportunity to run double-duty and hopefully, we’ll have a good shot at a win.”

This weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race goes live from the Dover Motor Speedway on April 30 at 2:00 pm ET.

