Kyle Larson reveals one competition where he always beats $65M-worth Denny Hamlin

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson recently revealed on social media the tournament where he can beat fellow Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin.

Kyle Larson recently held a Q&A session on his Instagram where fans asked him many interesting questions. One of these stood out, which he answered. The user asked Larson what was something that he could always beat the $65,000,000 worth (as per Celebrity Net Worth) Denny Hamlin at. Replying to this, the former just used the picture of NBA 2k, the popular gaming series of the National Basketball Association.

Kyle Larson's reply to a user on Instagram

Gaming competition is not the only one where Larson and Hamlin go face-to-face. Competing in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship, the two drivers are strong contenders at the top. Hamlin has won two races so far in the season paired with two stage wins. However, while he stands sixth in the championship, Larson leads with five stage wins and 531 laps led, but just one race victory.

Although the two drivers shared a hard time in July 2023 after a racing incident, they still share sportsmanship on the track. Recently, after Kyle Larson's pole position at Texas, Denny Hamlin was rather appreciative.

Denny Hamlin appreciates Kyle Larson for third consecutive pole position

While he has won just one race this season, Kyle Larson has been rather competitive during the qualifying. He set his third consecutive pole position at Texas Motor Speedway earlier.

Reviewing his performance during qualifying, Denny Hamlin mentioned on his podcast Actions Detrimental that to win three pole positions consecutively on three different tracks is "hard to do." He said:

"Yeah and on three different tracks, right? He’s doing it on different tracks for sure, and it’s such an advantage to do that. So, man, it’s hard to do. It’s hard to win one pole much less three in a row, but when you do it you put yourself in a great spot for your guys on pit road."

He further stated that starting in front of the grid helps the drivers gather the stage victory.

"You usually end up with the first-stage win. Whoever gets the pole wins the first stage because the passing is so difficult as we saw at Texas, especially early in the race. So, it’s a real positive thing, for sure."

While Kyle Larson did win the first stage of the race, fate turned around for him. After leading for 77 laps, the right rear tire of the #5 Chevrolet came loose, forcing him to take a two-lap penalty. NASCAR also suspended two of his crew members for the next two races.