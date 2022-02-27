Kyle Larson reveals what type of NASCAR track is his favorite

In a recent press conference, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson revealed that he loves to race on intermediate-style tracks. Short tracks like the one at the LA Coliseum are his favorite tracks.

NASCAR short track races are very popular, with three short tracks scheduled for the 2022 Cup Series at Martinsville Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway and Richmond Raceway.

Expressing his thoughts on converting tracks to half a mile, Larson said:

“Yeah, I mean I would miss it. I love this style of track and the way the surface is wore out. But as much as I love these intermediate-style tracks – and we saw it at the Clash - that short tracks are what makes this sport, to me, exciting. I’m for more short tracks. They don’t suit me very well, but I still think for the betterment of the sport, that we need more of them. I would like to see it. I know that it’s a big undertaking and I’m sure budgets and stuff have changed since COVID. So, that may be why it hasn’t happened to this point yet. But yeah, I think it would get a lot of people even more excited about this event.”

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion will be placed in the seventh row for Sunday's WISE Power 400. The #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver has won the 2017 Auto Club 400, and this year as well, he is a favorite to lift the trophy at Auto Club Speedway.

Kyle Larson’s poor outing at 2022 Daytona 500

Defending Cup Series champion Kyle Larson had a solid run with the new Next Gen car and finished fifth in the Clash at the LA Coliseum. At the 64th annual Daytona 500, however, the day did not go well for him as he was taken out in a six-car wreck on lap 190.

#ACS25 2014: Cup rookie Kyle Larson fought Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick for his first Nationwide win, then almost swept the weekend with a runner up in the Cup race! 2014: Cup rookie Kyle Larson fought Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick for his first Nationwide win, then almost swept the weekend with a runner up in the Cup race! #ACS25 https://t.co/9tpCbLTzxz

Larson, who failed to convert his pole position in the Daytona 500 to a win, will now look forward to his first 2022 Cup Series race win at Auto Club Speedway on February 27.

