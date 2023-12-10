Kyle Larson on the "rewarding" experience of promoting Midweek Sprint Car Series, adding to his "legacy"

Former Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, along with his brother-in-law Brad Sweet, announced the launch of the High Limit Sprint Car Series earlier this year.

The 2024 season of the midweek sprint car series will feature more than 50 races and will see an increase in the purse to $5 million in total prize money. The series will make its debut on FloRacing.

Recently, the Cup Series driver reflected on his launch of the sprint car series. Drawing parallels to his experiences promoting the Kyle Larson Late Model Challenge at Bulls Gap, he said (via Racing America):

"For me, having competed in those races, and promoting Bulls Gap, I saw how those races fired up the Late Model community and I told Rigsby (Michael, FloRacing general manager) that Sprint Car racing needed these kinds of races too."

He added:

"So, with Brad's business savvy and with my kind of spotlight, I thought we could do it. I'm excited, racers are excited, and I hope fans will be excited too."

For Kyle Larson, the series is not merely another racing competition, but an opportunity for him to contribute to the growth of Sprint Car racing in the States.

He revealed:

"It's really rewarding. I love seeing the grandstands packed at all these tracks I went to as a kid and seeing the long lines at my trailer every night. The pictures and selfies. It makes me feel like I'm really making a difference in growing Sprint Car racing."

Kyle Larson remains the focal point of High Limit Sprint Car Series, says Brad Sweet

Larson's brother-in-law and co-founder of the High Limit Sprint Car Series, Brad Sweet, highlighted the importance of the Hendrick Motorsports driver in the series' popularity. Sweet said:

"Sprint Car racing is really at a peak right now and there is a lot of interest and Kyle is been a big part of that. Fans come to watch him race and tracks want to be a part of that experience."

He continued:

"It's not just about Kyle, of course, but he's such an influencer that he makes a show bigger just by showing up, and I think that spreads to other racers."

Focusing ahead on their goals for the 2024 season, Sweet expressed optimism. He stated:

"We think we're sitting in a really good place in year one of this series. Our goal is to make Sprint Car racing bigger. Kyle is a big part of that and that's really going to help all of us grow."