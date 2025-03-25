Kyle Larson roots for Kyle Busch’s son Brexton as a ‘weird’ racing moment looms

2021 Cup champion Kyle Larson, is no stranger to racing at an early age, having competed in Outlaw Karts at the young age of seven. Given his experience, Larson commented on Kyle Busch racing with his son Brexton this year, and reflected on a possible bout with his own son Owen, in the near future. He acknowledged the unusual dynamic, calling it "weird" but remaining excited about the opportunity.

Kyle Busch and son, Brexton Busch, started competing alongside each other at 2023's Tulsa Shootout, in different categories of the Micro Sprint event. In recent news, Brexton won the 2025 Tulsa Shootout's Golden Driller Trophy in the Junior Sprint-A main. His father Kyle Busch, similarly won in the non-wing Outlaw class.

Kyle Busch announced that he'll be racing Brexton at the "Battle of the Buschs", a head-to-head sprint car race on Wednesday, March 26. Larson shared his thoughts on the news and said,

"Ten is like super young and all that but then like man these kids are racing chili bowl and stuff when they're 14. Like Brexton and Kyle this year will be racing with each other in the micros and Brexton's gonna smoke him." (Via Speedfreaks)

Larson went on to discuss a similar scenario with his eight year old son Owen Larson.

But even for me like I could be racing with Owen this year or next year for sure. It's wierd for sure but it'll be fun to get out with your kid and I feel like then they'll actually listen because i'll be smoking him and he'll have to listen," he added. ( O:17 onwards )

Owen Larson secured his first victory in 2023 at the "Beginner Box Stock" division, held in Millbridge Speedway, North Carolina. He also won the 2025 Tulsa Shootout in the Junior category, held at Tulsa Expo Raceway. Kyle Larson on his part, raced in the sprint car category, but failed to secure a victory.

Kyle larson explains "beneficial" engine failure of Ryan Blaney after Homestead victory

Kyle larson reflected on his race at Homestead-Miami and revealed how Ryan Blaney's engine failure helped him secured the win. Larson started the race outside the top-ten at fourteenth and made up places throughout the race, before capitalising on Blaney's misfortunes.

Ryan Blaney was chasing Larson for second place when his engine blew up smoke, forcing him to retire. With no caution periods occuring in the remaining 52 laps, Larson was able to find his rhythm. He managed to overtake Alex Bowman, his teammate at Hendrick Motorsports, for the lead with six laps remaining.

In interview with Kevin Harvick, Larson said,

"That third stage I was just riding behind Bubba and waiting for the green flag cycle to start and then that didn't happen because Blaney blew up, which was probably beneficial to me becasue it made that final run extra long. I know that i need longer runs at Homestead to really standout." ( 1:21 onwards )

Driving the No.5 Chevrolet, Larson finished fourth in stage 1 and second in stage 2, to score an impressive points tally of 208. He currently ranks second in the standings, 36 points behind leader William Byron.

