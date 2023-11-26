Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney among 6 NASCAR drivers set to partake in Phoenix short track testing

Kyle Larson will join the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney and four other drivers in the short track test in Phoenix scheduled on December 5-6.

The three manufacturers in the Cup Series will each field two teams for the two-day test at the 1-mile oval. The two championship four contenders will be joined by fellow rival Christopher Bell, representing the Toyota contingency.

Erik Jones will be back in a Toyota as a part of Legacy Motor Club's manufacturer switch next season. He will get his first laps in a next-gen Toyota for the first time in the December test.

Alongside Ryan Blaney, RFK Racing driver Chris Buescher will be representing the second Ford team. Spire Motorsports driver Corey LaJoie will be the second Chevrolet team.

Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney in Phoenix

Toyota and Ford are reported to test new bodies of the 2024 models in the upcoming test. The thicker tread tires, which were introduced in the final two short track races at Martinsville and Phoenix, will also return for the test.

NASCAR is focused on improving the short track and the road course package for the upcoming season. There are reports of a new transaxle being introduced for the December test, which will eliminate shifting on the corner exit.

The previous short-track test conducted in late July at Richmond Raceway didn't yield satisfactory results. Hence, NASCAR is open to any ideas to improve the racing on short tracks.

Kyle Larson's triple still stings 3x Cup champion Tony Stewart

Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart is one of the most versatile drivers in motorsports. He has many titles to his name but has said that he is jealous of one record held by Kyle Larson.

In a recent conversation with Stewart Haas Racing driver Chase Briscoe, Stewart revealed that winning the four crown nationals was one of the most cherishable moments of his career.

“I think Eldora Speedway, the four crown nationals, winning the midget race, winning the sprint car race, and then running second to Jack Hewitt in Silver Crown car, that’s one that not everybody’s gonna understand that,” he said on Smoke's Historic Career video.

However, Larson became one of the only two drivers to win the three feature events on the same night. About the #5 Hendrick Motorsports driver's achievement, Stewart added:

“Especially after Kyle Larson in his first trip to the racetrack won the midget, sprint car, and the silver crown and not by a little, he won all of them by a lot.”

“So that stings a little bit that I couldn’t at least match his record.”

Logan Seavey became only the third driver to join the exclusive list earlier in September this year.