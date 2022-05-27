Kyle Larson's crew chief expects 'bigger swings' than daytime to nighttime racing at the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Kyle Larson had the fastest car at last year’s 600-mile race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, leading to 327 laps out of 400 laps before eventually winning. During last year’s event, Larson was driving a HendrickCars.com Chevrolet #5 sixth-gen, a car that brought 10 victories in a single season.

However, as NASCAR returns to Concord, North Carolina, at Charlotte Speedway on Sunday 29th, Larson will be driving a Chevrolet Camaro #5, 7th generation, mainly referred to as the Next-Gen car.

With most racing enthusiasts placing their bets on him, his crew chief Daniel has stated that the #5 driver's team might expect a more significant swing with the newly inaugurated Next Gen cars. It marks their first appearance at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Earlier this week, Larson’s crew chief was asked if they expected big swings from daytime to nighttime. While responding to the crew, the chief said:

“Yes, there will be some swings from daytime to nighttime, but the biggest swings with this Next Gen car may be due to track position.”

He then added:

“There will be some changes based on daytime to nighttime racing, but the bigger swings or adjustments may be when you are out front versus running in traffic.”

Impact of Next-Gen cars on Kyle Larson’s performance in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season

Since the introduction of the Next-Gen car, drivers, including Kyle Larson, are still adjusting. The new car comes with new experiences, which we have been witnessing for the last 14 races.

Larson was so dominant throughout the season last year; however, with the latest racing machine, things have turned upside down. He has recorded five DNFs in 14 races.

Though his performances have been great in many races, history only remembers the finishing position. Apart from Kyle Larson, most Cup drivers have not established consistency.

Larson has already netted one win in his hometown of California despite the ups and downs. On top of that, he has a couple of top-10 finishes and top-five finishes. Larson is one of the modern generation's best drivers, and his constructive aggressiveness has proved to have a bright future ahead.

On Sunday, 29th, Hendrick Motorsports driver will be driving his HendrickCars.Com Patriotic Camaro ZL1 #5 to honor the fallen soldier as well as defend his title last year.

