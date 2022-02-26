Kyle Larson's crew chief reveals what went wrong in last Fontana outing when Jimmie Johnson started on the front row

NASCAR Wise Power 400 in Fontana, California, is here and it will be happening on Sunday 27th February 2022, at the Auto Club Speedway, where Kyle Larson will be attending.

With preparations ongoing, Kyle Larson's crew chief, Cliff Daniel, has disclosed exactly what happened at the Auto Speedway in Fontana after Jimmie Johnson started in the front-row but failed to convert the pole to a win.

In a statement reflecting on what happened, Cliff said that:

"It’s been a couple of years since we have been Fontana, and I am definitely looking forward to it. Last time we were there, we qualified on the front row with Jimmie Johnson and had a really strong race but missed an adjustment late that we needed.”

With the Next Gen car, Kyle Larson’s crew chief is certain that they will win the race.

On 22nd February 2022, Hendrick Motorsports went ahead on Twitter and mentioned the kick-off of Wise Power 400. They stated that:

"Headed west. Fontana kicks off a three-week swing on the West Coast."

Fontana kicks off a three-week swing on the West Coast.

Kyle Larson, the driver of the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 No. 5, will be among the drivers who will be turning laps at the two-mile Auto Club Speedway this Sunday.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver will be hunting for his second win after clinching the first win in the 2017 race. During the event, he managed to lead in 110 laps before eventually edging Brad Keselowski all the way to the finish line.

Fans were happy with the win. One fan went ahead on Twitter to congratulate him, stating that:

"Congrats!! Kyle Larson on your win at win at auto club speedway in CA. First of many more"

Kyle Larson last season performance in Wise Power 400

Previously, he has shown great performances in past races in Fontana, finishing in second place in 2014 while still a rookie.

In 2018, he was at it again when he almost won the race for the second consecutive time, but Martin Truex Jr. managed to hold him off.

In this year’s race, which is dubbed Wise Power 400, Larson is considered the favorite driver to win the race with odds of +400.

During the recently concluded Daytona 500, the reigning champion managed to secure the pole after winning the second round of qualification.

However, things turned upside down the moment he hit the tracks of International Speedway.

Larson was eliminated on lap 190 after he was caught up in a wreck that left six drivers spinning. Following his track record at the Auto Club Speedway, the chances of winning the race are very high.

