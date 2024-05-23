Kyle Larson's double duty attempt being filmed for a documentary by Hendrick Motorsports - Reports

Hendrick Motorsports is reportedly filming a documentary on Kyle Larson's historic 'double duty' attempt. Larson is set to compete in both the IndyCar Series' Indy 500 and the NASCAR Cup Series' Coca-Cola 600 races on the same racing weekend - in fact, on the same day.

If the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion succeeds, he will have driven a total of 1,100 miles in a 24-hour period, becoming only the second driver after Tony Stewart, who completed 'double duty' in 2001, to achieve the feat. Larson and Hendrick Motorsports are working with Arrow McLaren for the racer's IndyCar debut.

The 31-year-old driver will be the first NASCAR racer since Kurt Busch in 2014 to attempt the double. HendrickCars.com is set to be the primary sponsor for Larson's vehicle at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Interestingly, it has now been reported by Sports Business Journal that Hendrick Motorsports has been discreetly filming a documentary on Larson’s preparations for his attempt.

The production company Markay Media reportedly began filming in the fall of 2023 with Emmy and Peabody Award-winning director Cynthia Hill at the helm. The project is being represented by Octagon’s Adam Gelvan, who is currently seeking distribution for the documentary.

HMS owner Rick Hendrick believes pulling Kyle Larson out of Indy 500 would be "very tough"

With Larson set to perform a double shift this weekend, it is expected that the 31-year-old will be flown to the Indianapolis airport via a helicopter and subsequently to Charlotte, North Carolina for the Coke 600 race.

Hendrick Motorsports owner and Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick noted the complexity and dedication involved in this attempt. In an interview with Bob Pockrass, Hendrick discussed the logistical challenges, particularly the potential impact of weather delays on Larson’s ability to participate in both races. He said:

"We've talked about it many times and we know we need to be at Charlotte for the points and we're just going to let it play out."

Expand Tweet

He further branded the decision "very tough" and said a final call will have to be taken on the race day after meetings with the parties involved. Hendrick said:

"We'll make that decision on Sunday. It would be very tough, very disappointing because of all the effort that everyone's put in from Arrow McLaren to backing the crowd, our marketing people. We've got a tremendous amount of folks there at Indy and since (it's) such a good position, it would be extremely hard."

Kyle Larson currently leads the NASCAR Cup Series standings. He has 486 points to his name after 14 races, courtesy of two major wins in Las Vegas and Kansas.