Kyle Larson’s Double inspires Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden to consider NASCAR racing

Kyle Larson's IndyCar venture has inspired the two-time Indianapolis 500 winner, Josef Newgarden, to attempt the 'Double'. To this day, only five drivers have attempted the feat, which is running the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

Kyle Larson is the fifth driver to have attempted to run which consists of 1,100 miles over two races. Former Cup Series champion Tony Stewart is still the only driver to carry out the 'Double Duty" successfully. The other three drivers to have attempted the feat are John Andretti, Robby Gordon, and Kurt Busch.

Newgarden has said that he wants to be one of them. In a recent interview with veteran journalist Bob Pockrass, the current Indianapolis 500 winner expressed his desire to do the 'Double', saying:

"Bob, I want to, so bad. I want to terribly bad. That's not just a me thing. I think if you ask a lot of the drivers in the field they will all relish the opportunity to do the Double."

"I love NASCAR racing too, I wanna go run the Double. And I think we need some IndyCar representatives to show the other way around on it. Maybe now is a great opportunity for an IndyCar guy to transfer better," he added.

Moreover, Newgarden said that he also wanted Kyle Larson to come back again at the Indy 500 next year. According to him, everyone was happy to have Larson on the grid last Sunday. The 33-year-old racer feels driving different types of cars is what Larson was good at.

"I think Kyle's in a unique position; it's part of his pedigree, his history in racing...he's known as the guy that jumps in and out of a lot of cars," said the Team Penske driver. "So I think that it was really fitting that he was there. Everybody was very happy and enthusiastic that Kyle was there. We all want Kyle to come back."

Kyle Larson is currently third on the NASCAR Cup Series point standings with 486 points under his belt. His next race is at the World Wide Technology Raceway on June 3.

"I let so many people down" - Kyle Larson on missing Coca-Cola 600

Despite leading laps on Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Kyle Larson got relegated to the back of the field due to a pit-lane speeding penalty. Besides that, due to the race getting delayed by four hours, Yung Money missed the start at the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, which was later cut short by 151 laps.

Larson has recently shared a heartfelt note on his official X account, suggesting that he has let everyone down at Hendrick Motorsports and Arrow McLaren Racing. What could have been one of the best days of his life quickly turned into one of the most disappointing ones, said the Elk Grove native.

"What I thought could be one of the best days of my life quickly turned into one of the most disappointing ones I’ve ever experienced," said the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion. "I hate it for Rick Hendrick, Jeff Gordon, HAG, Hendrick Motorsports, everyone a part of the 5 team, everyone on the 17 indycar for speeding, my family, my friends, my fans, and the documentary crew that has followed along the journey the past 8 months."

Larson missing the Coca-Cola 600 saw him slip from first to third in the drivers' standings in the NASCAR Cup Series this year.

"So much time, money, and effort went into this experience and it just kills me to have it all end the way it did. I feel like I let so many people down. We knew all along weather could throw a wrench into things but seeing it come to reality is a horrible feeling," he added.

Nevertheless, Hendrick Motorsports commented on his post saying,

"We’re nothing but proud of you. ❤️"

Kyle Larson hopes to win his second championship and the 15th for Hendrick Motorsports this year. However, whether NASCAR will grant him the waiver to compete in the 10-race postseason is still unknown.