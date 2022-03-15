Kyle Larson's driver odds for NASCAR Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 2022

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson had a rough race last weekend at Phoenix Raceway. Driving the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, Larson ran up front for much of the race but ended DNF.

Since the start of the 2022 NASCAR season, Larson has maintained the same energy, topping the odd boards for the past four Cup races.

As the season approaches Atlanta, Larson has earned another top position on the boards as a favorite, with odds of +1000 according to vegasinsider.com. Coming to his performance, the Hendrick Motorsports driver has put in a phenomenal performance so far this season.

He had a 32nd place finish at Daytona 500, won the WISE Power 400, 2nd place finish at Pennzoil 400 and a 34th place finish at Ruoff Mortgage 500. In the latest release of the Cup Series rankings, Larson stands in fourth position with 126 points, one win, and two top-5 finishes.

Despite winning the first two stages, the 29-year-old had to be content with the second position in the 2021 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. He's a strong contender to win at 1.54-mile-long Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Along with Larson, Ryan Blaney, who will be defending his win, enters with the same odds of + 1000 according to vegasinsider.com. He was followed by Joey Logano (+1200), Denny Hamlin (+1200), Kyle Busch (+1300), Chase Elliott (+1300), and Alex Bowman (+1500).

What did Kyle Larson say at Phoenix Raceway?

WISE Power 400 winner Kyle Larson dropped out on lap 239 when his crew found a broken valve spring in his #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, finishing 34th.

Speaking to FOX Sports about his disappointing finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Larson said:

“I felt it four or five laps before (it let go). It was just getting worse. I thought we were a fourth-fifth place car. Was just hoping to be a little better than that, unfortunately a valve spring broke. Hate that, but everybody at Hendrick engine shop is some of the smartest people out there.”

On Sunday, March 20, Larson will be looking for his second win of the season at the newly reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway. He will also be looking for his 18th career win when the green flag drops on Sunday at 3 pm EST for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

