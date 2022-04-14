Kyle Larson's driver odds for NASCAR Food City Dirt Race 2022

The 2022 Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway continues the NASCAR Cup Series season. Kyle Larson is the 7-2 favorite at the 2022 Food City Dirt Race odds, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

In the 2022 series' edition of Bristol's dirt race, Kyle Larson has a 15.4 percent chance, or +550 odds, of winning the Food City Dirt Race. Last year, even the sport's best dirt racers were subjected to the will of 2,000 truckloads of Tennessee clay.

According to the oddsmakers, the 2022 Food City Dirt Race favorite is one of the season's most perplexing. Despite the uncertainty, Larson is the favorite to win.

This season has been tough for Larson, and he presently sits 13th in the Drivers' Championship standings. In his quote, the oddsmaker Kyle Newman stated that:

“Oddsmakers faith in Kyle Larson hasn’t gone anywhere despite his poor start to the season. This is now the 5th time this year he’s been the favorite to win a race. He only has 3 finishes in the top-15. Meanwhile, the red-hot William Byron who has two wins and a 3rd place in his last four races is given +1200 odds, or a 7.7% chance to win. Larson being the favorite here is without a doubt the most confusing decision by oddsmakers so far this season.”

Kyle Larson to face competition from Christopher Bell and Joey Logano

According to the oddsmakers, only Christopher Bell and Joey Logano have a chance to challenge Larson in this race.

Bell and Logano were both assigned +800 odds, which means they have a 11.1 percent chance of winning. No other driver has odds greater than +1000.

This will be the race's second appearance on a dirt track. The race was held on an asphalt surface for the first 32 years before switching to a concrete surface in 1993.

Joey Logano is the defending champion of the Food City Dirt Race, clocking in last year with a time of 2:43:53.

Due to heavy rain and flash flooding, the 2021 race was rescheduled to a Monday start date. This year's Food City Dirt Race will take place on Sunday night to minimize the glare that was an issue last season, as well as to keep the track from drying up too rapidly and producing a lot of dust.

On Sunday, April 17th, at 7 p.m. EST, the 2022 Food City Dirt Race will take place at Bristol Motor Speedway's dirt circuit. On Twitter, NASCAR updated the time the race will start.

