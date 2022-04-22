Kyle Larson's driver odds for NASCAR GEICO 500 2022

NASCAR makes its return to Lincoln, Alabama, this weekend for the 2022 GEICO 500. Defending Champion Kyle Larson will be among the drivers who will be turning laps at Talladega Speedway on Sunday, April 24th.

The No. 5 driver has been hitting the racing ground with the highest odds of winning. Out of nine completed races, Kyle Larson has been pointed out as the favorite to win in four races, and for the rest, he has been in the top five on the odds board.

If you study the last nine events, there is a list of drivers who consistently appear in the table's top five. In Geico 500 those drivers will go with long-shot odds, including Kyle Larson, who will be hitting the track with odds of +1600.

NASCAR has observed the last four races at Talladega. Race Sheets DFS analyzed the outcome on Twitter.

-forget about salaries

-If you're going to pick a driver who starts in the teens, they HAVE to finish top-five. Leading laps will help.

Larson comprises a tier with Kyle Busch, behind the No. 11 driver Denny Hamlin, who has long-shot odds of +1400. Kyle Larson ranks ninth on the board, but six drivers will be running at the same odds.

The talented driver will be rolling out his tenth start of the season where he has already collected one win, one pole and four top five finishes.

The odds makers can predict the outcome, but the present situation is unexpected. NASCAR shared a video on Twitter of many drivers detailing their struggles on the track.

Kyle Larson's 2021 and 2022 performances in NASCAR Cup Series

His finishes in the last nine races stands as follows, 32nd, first, second, 34th, 30th, 29th, fifth, 19th, and fourth, respectively. Last year, Larson exhibited a similar performance in the first nine events of the season, recording only one win and four top-five finishes.

However, during the last year’s season, he managed to neutralize discouraging performances. In nine races, he has posted only two disheartening finishes.

Larson started dominating the season in the 12th race, where he finished as the runner-up three times consecutively. He later advanced and surprised everyone with four wins in a row.

He ended the season with a new record of 10 wins in a single season and at the same time carried the championship for the first time. Despite dominating the 2021 season, Larson has not won GEICO 500, and will be on the hunt to add the event to his resume.

