Kyle Larson's odds for NASCAR's 2022 Toyota Owners 400

The 2022 Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway kicks off the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday. Kyle Larson is the 6-1 favorite to win, according to Caesars Sportsbook. The green flag is set to drop at 3:30 p.m. EST.

At the top of the NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 betting market, oddsmakers can't tell the difference between Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott. There isn't a clear favorite to win the race for the first time this season.

Larson was given +900 odds, which means he has a 10% chance of winning the race. He is barely ahead of Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, and Martin Truex Jr., who all have +1000 odds or a 9.1% probability of winning the race.

RaceSheetsDFS (Phill) posted their predictions showing all the drivers.

RaceSheetsDFS (Phill) @RaceSheetsDFS FanDuel NASCAR salaries are out for Richmond, aka, the week Hamlin got priced below both Reddick and Chastain: FanDuel NASCAR salaries are out for Richmond, aka, the week Hamlin got priced below both Reddick and Chastain: https://t.co/NaorrgZr0b

Larson has been a significant disappointment to the oddsmakers this season.

In four of the six races, he's finished 29th or worse, but he's already been the favorite to win three of them. Despite his early season problems, he will be the favorite for the fourth time.

However, oddsmakers aren't blind to all outcomes.

Ross Chastain has finished third or second in three of his past four races. After his victory, oddsmakers are willing to acknowledge him, putting him in the top ten for the first time this season on the odds market.

Kyle Larson has had an impressive performance since the kick-off of the 2022 season

Larson waited longer than last season to win his first race, but he did so without wasting too much time. On February 27, the 2021 NASCAR Series Champion won the Wise Power 400, the fifth race of the season.

You might want to double-check if you're anticipating him to fade away, or if you're already presuming he'll fall short of last year's absolute supremacy. Larson has two top-five finishes this season and has finished in the top ten in every race.

He also ranks atop the current NASCAR standings for 2022, which is unsurprising. You'll want to consider him a threat to win.

Anyone searching for a big payoff should look to Austin Cindric since he is a 30-1 long shot at the latest NASCAR at Richmond odds, according to the model. And here's a shocker: Larson, the 6-1 favorite in Vegas, falters badly and barely makes the top five.

Edited by Adam Dickson