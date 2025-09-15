Kyle Larson’s example cited by NASCAR Insider in highlighting Bristol’s unique racing product

By Mayank Shukla
Published Sep 15, 2025 19:54 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Series Playoff Media Day - Source: Imagn
Kyle Larson answers questions from the media during NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Media Day at Charlotte Convention Center - Source: Imagn

NASCAR insider Jeff Gluck has pointed out Kyle Larson’s race at the Bristol Motor Speedway as a prime example of the track’s unpredictability. He feels that Larson’s team had possibly built the fastest car on the track, but tire wear and other factors affected his result.

Ad

Gluck has used the case of Larson to explain why Bristol is very unique and difficult to race at. The Bristol racing product is special since it is not simply the case of pure speed, but a game of strategic skill using tires, timing of caution, and saving fuel.

Even on top teams such as Larsons, which specializes in preparing speedy vehicles that can go hamper down, Bristol conditions compel drivers to be both aggressive, patient and flexible as getting victory is frequently determined by making strategic choices and adapting to unusual race conditions.

Ad
Trending

Jeff Gluck said on his podcast with Jordan Bianchi, The Teardown:

"I understand completely why Larson and the five team and anybody else that's a good fast team here would not like this kind of racing here. Because these people work their butts off to bring the fastest car possible to be able to go hammer down. This opens the door to a wild strategy, various circumstances, getting caught by caution at the wrong time. You can't make your car go as fast as possible. It doesn't matter how fast your car is in some ways, because it's more about saving and conserving and playing with strategy and all that."
Ad
Ad

Kyle Larson had a difficult time at Bristol Motor Speedway. While minding the difficult situation of rapidly fading tires on the high-banked short track, Larson qualified for the Round of 12, securing the required result but could only manage a 32nd place finish.

Kyle Larson breaks down the challenge of traffic at Bristol

Kyle Larson detailed the unique challenges of racing at Bristol Motor Speedway, particularly the difficulty posed by constant lapped traffic on the short, 15-second lap track.

Ad

In a conversation with NASCAR reporter Mamba Smith, Larson explained how drivers must be quick on their feet and use "different angles" to manage handling issues on the highly banked concrete oval.

Larson also emphasized the challenge of dealing with handling extremes like being too tight or too loose, which makes the racing surface demanding and often leads drivers to be on the edge of losing grip while maintaining speed. On an episode of Inside The Race, Larson said:

Ad
"If your car is not handling right, you know, if you're too tight, you know, then you're trying to create different angles or different speeds and different points and it becomes just really difficult. Same if you're too loose, too. I mean, it's not a fun place to be kind of bouncing on your right rear through one and two and just being sharp and on the edge of you losing grip." [6:05 onwards]

Kyle Larson also reflected on the unique complexity of pit road decisions at Bristol, highlighting how drivers must stay mentally sharp to avoid mistakes under green-flag conditions.

About the author
Mayank Shukla

Mayank Shukla

Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.

The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.

My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.

I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications