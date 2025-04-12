Kyle Larson’s five-word message during the fateful Bristol race comes to light

Kyle Larson sent a five-word message on team radio during his disastrous Bristol race. The Hendrick Motorsports driver, who piloted the #07 Truck for Spire tried again to sweep the tripleheader at the Bristol Motor Speedway, but his efforts didn't pay off.
Despite showing signs of improvement, Larson struggled with the 'tight' Chevrolet Silverado, hindering his pursuit of dominating the short track. Even though the #07 driver showcased a remarkable comeback, surging from 11th place start to finish behind race winner Chandler Smith in second, he didn't seem pleased with the weekend that turned into 'garbage.'
Larson tried to win all three races the same weekend at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. However, his bid failed after he lost the Xfinity Series race. The 2020 Cup Series champion eyed the desired feat again in Bristol but unfavorable driving conditions plagued his prospects.
Much of the disappointment can be attributed to NASCAR calling off practice and qualifying sessions due to inclement weather conditions, leaving the drivers with little to no data about their Trucks. Though a provision for competition caution was given, it supposedly didn't favor Larson.
While struggling with the Chevrolet product, Kyle Larson voiced his frustration, sending a five-word message on the team radio.
"Garbage that run. Plowing tight," Larson said via Jordan Bianchi on X.
Larson posted second straight top-5 finish in the Truck Series at Bristol.
Kyle Larson reflects on the Bristol Truck race after Chandler Smith denied him the win
Front Row Motorsports driver Chandler Smith returned to the Truck Series this season after Joe Gibbs Racing didn't renew his Xfinity Series contract. The FRM driver posted his sixth Truck win in Bristol and his first since 2022, taking home a handsome $50,000 paycheck.
Smith dominated 127 laps in his #38 truck and masterfully fended off the veteran NASCAR driver Kyle Larson before crossing the start/finish line. The latter made big moves during the final restart on Lap 244, passing Corey Heim for second place, and inching closer to Smith.
Nonetheless, the FRM driver maintained his lead against Larson for over six laps, denying the Spire driver a shot at victory by less than a second.
"I maybe had a good shot, but still get the seconds good. So thanks to Spire Motorsports and Hendrickcars.com. Rick and Linda for, let me and William and whoever else come run this truck this year, and it's a lot of fun. So, unfortunately, not to get the win, but we saw two more chances the rest weekend, and we'll have some good shots," Larson said via NASCAR on Fox (0:37).
Kyle Larson will kick off the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway ranked sixth in the Cup Series.