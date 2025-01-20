Kyle Larson’s immediate Chili Bowl rival experiences “mixed feelings” after potential title bid ‘unfortunately’ derailed

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson dominated the prestigious Chili Bowl Nationals for the third time in his motorsports career. Following his triumph, dirt racing rival Daison Pursley, who finished Saturday's A-Main event in P2, reflected on his performance at the SageNet Center in Tulsa.

Starting the 40-lap feature from P1 after benefiting from a fortunate outcome in Friday night's pole shuffle, Kyle Larson, piloting the #1K dirt machine, faced two on-track incidents during the race. Despite these challenges, the Hendrick Motorsports driver showcased his skills and maintained control. Behind him, Pursley put up a fierce fight for the lead, but Larson's expertise ultimately secured him the victory.

Following the end of the race, Larson's Chili Bowl rival reflected on his performance in the race and said: (via Sportsnaut)

Trending

“Unfortunately, you give Kyle the front row, and he’s going to be hard to beat. Didn’t get a shot at it (in the pole shuffle) because we ran out of fuel." Pursley told Matt Weaver

"“I tried to pace Kyle for 40 laps. It was a very technical track where you’d make room in one corner, then give it back the next. It’s unfortunate. I have a lot of mixed emotions right now. I really wanted to win this one, but there’s nothing to hang your head out when you’re racing against the likes of Kyle Larson." he added

Expand Tweet

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson delivered a remarkable performance in the 2024 season, driving the #5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports. He claimed six victories and recorded 15 top-five finishes, highlighting his skill and consistency. However, his championship hopes ended after the Round of 8, cutting his playoff run short despite a stellar season.

Kyle Larson gives “Huge thank you” to his midget car owner after a ‘special’ Chili Bowl triumph

Kyle Larson's stellar performance at the Chili Bowl Nationals earned him his third Golden Driller at the iconic event. While Larson's expertise on dirt tracks played a significant role, much credit also goes to Paul Silva, the mastermind behind the championship-winning #1K dirt midget car that powered his victory.

In a post-race interview with FloRacing, the 32-year-old reflected on his performance and praised Silva for continuously working on his #1K throughout the event, making it 'more comfortable' for the Hendrick Motorsports driver.

"It's definitely a special win when you kind of conquer a track like that. Even though I made a few mistakes, one that was almost really costly but it then ended up benefitting me a lot, you know ripping the banner down." Larson said

"Yeah, it was really cool, and huge thank you to Paul Silva, because we were really bad on Monday, and he went to work and he got us better and got me more comfortable and I think the track too, you know, opening up and running about the cushion kind of played into my hand a little bit," he added. (0:05-0:41)

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the Cup Series will return with the Daytona 500 in less than a month to kick off the 2025 campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback