Kyle Larson's Las Vegas winning NASCAR engine to find ultimate home in one of Rick Hendrick's custom cars

Hendrick Motorsports driver and former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson kicked off his tally of wins for the 2024 season with a dominant victory in Las Vegas a couple of weeks ago. The #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver dominated the field during the 2024 Pennzoil 400 in Sin City, managing to sweep both stages of the event before crossing the finish line in P1.

Ever since his win in Nevada, Larson has been on the lookout for his second victory of the year, with his most recent outing at Phoenix Raceway last Sunday yielding a P14 finish at the track. The Elk Grove, California, native appeared on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s popular podcast The Dale Jr. Download to talk about his performance amongst other topics, one of which was his winning engine from Las Vegas.

As Kyle Larson and Dale Jr. talked about how NASCAR could increase the Next Gen Cup car's power numbers, the 31-year-old driver elaborated on how the same motor can make 1000 horsepower. He also talked about his winning engine from Las Vegas was going into one of Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick's personal custom-built cars and said:

“All these engine builders and teams are saying it’s not going to cost any different. Our guys, ‘We could bring 1000hp, next week and it not cost any more.’ They’re literally taking the engine that I won with at Vegas and making it a 1000hp engine to put in one of Rick’s personal cars that they’re building right now. So, they can do it.”

It remains to be seen when the governing body might follow in Rick Hendrick's footsteps and give their drivers a taste of what old-school NASCAR power levels feel like.

IndyCar driver Conor Daly previews Kyle Larson's advantage over previous NASCAR drivers who participated in the Indy 500

NTT IndyCar Series driver Conor Daly recently elaborated on how he thinks Kyle Larson has an edge over the last NASCAR driver who tried to run the famed 500-mile-long race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Daly elaborated on Speed Street, a podcast by Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s broadcasting and production agency, and said:

"Without a doubt depending on the speed of the McLaren, which if they are not one of the fastest teams, then I would be absolutely blown away. I think he (Kyle Larson) is running in the top 5, top 8 ish, in that lead pack for sure."

It remains to be seen how Larson will adapt to the world of open-wheeled racing during the 2024 Indy 500 later this year.