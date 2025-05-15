Kyle Larson’s NASCAR schedule undergoes a shake-up for the Indy 500

Kyle Larson will not participate in NASCAR All-Star heat races due to Indianapolis 500 commitments for the 1100-mile Doubleheader. Xfinity Series defending champion, Justin Allgaier, will replace the Hendrick Motorsports star in Friday's practice and qualifying sessions at the North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Larson debuted in the Indy-Charlotte past season but couldn't participate in the Coca-Cola 600 as inclement weather conditions destroyed any odds of the 2021 Cup Series champion wheeling his #5 HMS Chevy at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The race was red-flagged midway. Allgaier ran as Larson's replacement for 246 laps.

The Californian is preparing for his second attempt, scheduled for May 25. Before the Charlotte race, NASCAR will host the million-dollar battle at the iconic North Wilkesboro Speedway. Larson is automatically eligible for the main event, courtesy of his wins in 2024 and this season.

Bob Pockrass shared Hendrick Motorsports' revelation regarding Larson's schedule change, highlighting the driver's absence from the heat races.

"Hendrick Motorsports says it will skip the heat races for its No. 5 car Saturday at North Wilkesboro. Justin Allgaier will practice and qualify Friday. And team will start in the back for the all-star race with Larson," Pockarss wrote.

Kyle Larson will enter the Indy 500 as the NASCAR Cup Series points leader.

Kyle Larson makes his feelings known on attempting the Indy 500 as the NASCAR Cup Series leader

Kyle Larson Indy 500- Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn

Kyle Larson performed supremely at the Kansas Speedway. The #5 Chevy driver bagged the pole, swept both stage wins, clocked the fastest lap, and led a race-high 221 laps to clinch his third victory this season, and dethrone his teammate William Byron as the NASCAR Cup Series points leader.

Ahead of his second Indy 500 attempt, the HMS driver, who will pilot Arrow McLaren's #17 Chevy at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, expressed what he felt entering the race as the points leader.

“I just think it’s really cool. I think it’s good for our team. I think it’s good for our sport. I think it’s good for racing that the Cup Series point leader is competing in the Indy 500 for the second year in a row. I would say last year was a goal of mine. This year I didn’t really think about it. But I do think it puts even more of a spotlight on us and our sport," Larson said via SpeedwayDigest.

On Lap 221, Larson led the AdventHealth 400 race but soon faced a challenge from Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell. Nonetheless, the HMS driver gradually extended his lead, crossing the 1.9-second mark with more than 20 laps remaining for the checkered flag to drop.

On Lap 248, the 32-year-old achieved a remarkable milestone, becoming the driver with the most laps led at the 1.5-mile tri-oval Speedway.

The closing laps jeopardized Larson's win as his Chevy struggled to run, allowing Bell to close in. But the former powered his way to victory by a 0.712-second margin over the JGR rival.

