Kyle Larson’s NASCAR stature grows louder as HMS star ties Dale Jarrett on all-time wins list

Kyle Larson's dominant win at the Kansas Speedway on Sunday afternoon was significant in more ways than one. The driver of the #5 notched his 32nd career victory, tying NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett for 29th on NASCAR's all-time wins list.

Ad

The 2021 Cup Series champion's monumental win that tied Jarrett was brought to light by ESPN senior writer Ryan McGee. The insider noted that Larson already has four more career wins than newly Hall of Fame inductee Carl Edwards, who has 28, and is only two wins behind 2004 Cup champion Kurt Busch. Perhaps most impressive, McGee pointed out that 26 of Larson's 32 career wins have came in the 2020s. McGee wrote via X:

"Kyle Larson's 32nd Cup win ties him with Dale Jarrett for 29th all-time. He has 4 more wins than Carl Edwards, who was just inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame and is only 2 wins behind Kurt Busch who'll likely be voted into the Hall later this month. 26 have come since 2020!"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kyle Larson started on the pole, won both stages, and led a race-high 221 of 267 laps en route to victory on Sunday at Kansas. The win was the Hendrick Motorsports star's third of the 2025 season, tying him for the most this year with Christopher Bell.

Heading into the All-Star break, Larson surpassed HMS teammate William Byron for the points lead. It was also Larson's third career win at Kansas, tying him for the second most of all-time with Jimmie Johnson, Jeff Gordon, and Joey Logano.

Ad

Despite only competing in four races in 2020, Larson is the winningest driver of the 2020s with 26 victories. He scored a career-high 10 victories in 2021, his first season with HMS, en route to his first championship at season's end.

Since then, Larson made one other Championship 4 appearance in 2023, where he finished runner-up to Ryan Blaney.

Kyle Larson dropped one-word reflection on Kansas victory in social media post

For the second year in a row, Kyle Larson captured the checkered flag in the spring race at the Kansas Speedway. The win pushed the driver of the #5 to the points lead ahead of the All-Star Race weekend and his Indy 500/Coca-Cola 600 Double attempt.

Ad

Following the victory, Larson shared photos of his race-win celebration on X. The California native dropped a one-word caption to signify the dominant win, writing:

"Kansas 🏁🔔📸"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kyle Larson has three wins in the 2025 Cup Series season, which came at Homestead-Miami, Bristol, and Kansas. He currently has 23 playoff points, with eight of them coming from stage victories.

Larson is amid his fifth full-time season with Hendrick Motorsports. Prior to that, Larson drove the #42 Chip Ganassi Racing car from 2014-2020 and scored five victories with the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Breeden John Breeden is a NASCAR content writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of sports journalism experience. His career began back in 2021, when he started writing for The Breeze - a student-run publication at James Madison University that covered a wide variety of collegiate sports. He graduated from JMU in May 2022 with a degree in media arts and design concentrating in journalism. He currently writes for his local publication, the Daily News-Record, in Harrisonburg, VA, where he covers a variety of sports at the high school and collegiate level.



John has been a lifelong NASCAR fan and has followed the sport closely since 2005. He stays informed on motorsports developments through social media, NASCAR.com, and NASCAR podcasts, which help him craft unique and engaging stories. Interviewing Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon at Martinsville Speedway was a career highlight for John, where he wrote about William Byron taking the famed No. 24 car back to the Championship 4.



Beyond motorsports, John enjoys writing about other sports such as football, baseball, and basketball. He believes that NASCAR could reach the global popularity of Formula 1 by expanding its audience with more international races and enhancing its mainstream appeal, just like F1 has done. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.