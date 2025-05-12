Kyle Larson’s NASCAR stature grows louder as HMS star ties Dale Jarrett on all-time wins list

Kyle Larson's dominant win at the Kansas Speedway on Sunday afternoon was significant in more ways than one. The driver of the #5 notched his 32nd career victory, tying NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett for 29th on NASCAR's all-time wins list.
The 2021 Cup Series champion's monumental win that tied Jarrett was brought to light by ESPN senior writer Ryan McGee. The insider noted that Larson already has four more career wins than newly Hall of Fame inductee Carl Edwards, who has 28, and is only two wins behind 2004 Cup champion Kurt Busch. Perhaps most impressive, McGee pointed out that 26 of Larson's 32 career wins have came in the 2020s. McGee wrote via X:
"Kyle Larson's 32nd Cup win ties him with Dale Jarrett for 29th all-time. He has 4 more wins than Carl Edwards, who was just inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame and is only 2 wins behind Kurt Busch who'll likely be voted into the Hall later this month. 26 have come since 2020!"
Kyle Larson started on the pole, won both stages, and led a race-high 221 of 267 laps en route to victory on Sunday at Kansas. The win was the Hendrick Motorsports star's third of the 2025 season, tying him for the most this year with Christopher Bell.
Heading into the All-Star break, Larson surpassed HMS teammate William Byron for the points lead. It was also Larson's third career win at Kansas, tying him for the second most of all-time with Jimmie Johnson, Jeff Gordon, and Joey Logano.
Despite only competing in four races in 2020, Larson is the winningest driver of the 2020s with 26 victories. He scored a career-high 10 victories in 2021, his first season with HMS, en route to his first championship at season's end.
Since then, Larson made one other Championship 4 appearance in 2023, where he finished runner-up to Ryan Blaney.
Kyle Larson dropped one-word reflection on Kansas victory in social media post
For the second year in a row, Kyle Larson captured the checkered flag in the spring race at the Kansas Speedway. The win pushed the driver of the #5 to the points lead ahead of the All-Star Race weekend and his Indy 500/Coca-Cola 600 Double attempt.
Following the victory, Larson shared photos of his race-win celebration on X. The California native dropped a one-word caption to signify the dominant win, writing:
"Kansas 🏁🔔📸"
Kyle Larson has three wins in the 2025 Cup Series season, which came at Homestead-Miami, Bristol, and Kansas. He currently has 23 playoff points, with eight of them coming from stage victories.
Larson is amid his fifth full-time season with Hendrick Motorsports. Prior to that, Larson drove the #42 Chip Ganassi Racing car from 2014-2020 and scored five victories with the team.
