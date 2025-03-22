Kyle Larson’s quest for the Homestead-Miami tripleheader begins with a shocking Truck Series victory

Hendrick Motorsports ace Kyle Larson entered Homestead-Miami Speedway with three chances to win, and he has just nailed his first one. Driving the No. 7 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Silverado for Spire Motorsports, the veteran racer won Friday’s Truck Series race at the 1.5-mile egg-shaped oval.

Larson is the only driver since 2017 to have signed up for a triple-header—which means the 32-year-old will be competing in three consecutive races over the weekend. Next, he will run Saturday’s Xfinity Series race followed by Sunday’s Cup Series race at Homestead. On that note, renowned journalist Bob Pockrass took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote,

“Kyle Larson starts his tripleheader sweep quest with the victory in the trucks at Homestead.”

Homestead-Miami Speedway hasn’t exactly been a great track for Kyle Larson. The Elk Grove native owns only one Cup and one Xfinity victory there. In 11 Cup starts, Larson has been able to bag five top-five finishes and log a track record of 626 laps led.

Addressing his experiences with Homestead-Miami Speedway during a recent interview with NBC Sports, Kyle Larson said,

“I feel like every time I go there, you leave there disappointed because you feel like you’ve had the best car … and just things don’t work out, whether it’s mistakes on my end or ill-timed cautions, combined with a hiccup on pit road or whatever late in the race, and you end up losing.”

The victory marks Kyle Larson’s fourth career sweep in the Truck Series. His next race at Homestead, i.e., the Hard Rock Bet 300 will be held on March 22. The 200-lap event will be televised from 4 pm ET onwards only on CW with radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Kyle Larson reflects on his “pretty unbelievable” win

Kyle Larson’s road to the victory lane at Homestead wasn’t smooth by any means. There were several adversities that he had to overcome to pull off what the fans would call an improbable comeback in the final stage of the race.

While battling Ross Chastain and Layne Riggs on Lap 91, Larson spun out following contact from the No. 34 and hit the wall entering Turn 1. Recalling the same during a post-race interview, Larson said,

“That was pretty unbelievable from my seat. Wasn't exactly sure if I can get back up there. Didn't have the restart that I wanted; kind of took a little bit too long to start picking it off and then just got ripped (into) the wall.”

But Larson had a lot of fun. Thanking Spire Motorsports, Rick Hendrick, and HendrickCars.com for the opportunity, the 2021 Cup Series champion added,

“Learned a lot too, I think. Look forward to the rest of the weekend!”

Now, only time will tell how far Kyle Larson goes in his quest for three wins in three days.

