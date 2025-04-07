Kyle Larson’s radio captures real-time reaction to contact with Bubba Wallace 

At Sunday's Goodyear 400, Kyle Larson encountered some tough moments when he faced two wrecks during the 400-mile race. His first wreck came in the opening parts of the race, and the second came in the final moments, with the #5 driver never ending up finishing the race despite his team working on the car after the first incident to get him back into the competition.

Ad

The second wreck was also partially motivated by Bubba Wallace, who ran into the back of Larson's car.

Now, in the recording of the team radio of the Hendrick Motorsports driver and his crew, Larson's live reaction to the tangle with Wallace can be heard, with the driver accepting full responsibility for the accident.

Through the dashcam footage, the moment where the #23 driver hits the back of the #5 car can be seen, with Larson and his team communicating in the build-up to that moment. After the HMS driver goes into the wall and completely stops, he explains what happened.

Ad

Trending

“I was checking up, so that's embarrassing,” the driver says.

"It's all good," his team responds back.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the footage, it can be seen that Larson slowed down suddenly after Tyler Reddick went into the wall, and Bubba Wallace wasn't prepared for the deceleration, causing him to go into the back of the #5. This caused the final caution period of the Goodyear 400.

This was the second wreck that the HMS driver faced, taking place with just four laps to go. The first wreck took place in the fourth lap of the event, Kyle Larson, who started 19th, was battling it out with reigning champion Joey Logano for the 18th place, when he exited Turn two on the low side, crossed over an uneven section of the track, and then spun into the wall. This brought out the first caution flag of the Darlington event.

Ad

"So sorry," radioed Larson after the incident. [via Motorsport.com]

After the second incident, the Homestead-Miami Speedway race winner finished 37th, securing one point in his battle for the regular season championship.

Kyle Larson's crew chief comments on the incident between #5 car and Bubba Wallace

Crew chief Cliff Daniels (right) talks with Kyle Larson during qualifying for the NASCAR Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway, November 4th, 2023 - Source: Imagn

After the race, the Hendrick Motorsports driver wasn't able to speak with the press about the incident between him and Bubba Wallace, but his crew chief, Cliff Daniels, did comment on the matter. Kyle Larson's team boss explained that the driver had admitted to feeling bad about the situation, with Daniels also explaining what went down.

Ad

The Atheltic's Jeff Gluck relayed the conversation between the crew chief and the media.

"We didn’t catch Kyle Larson before he left, but Cliff Daniels said Kyle told him he felt bad about being part of the last caution. They were trying to stay out of the way of the leaders and stay low, and Larson checked up early to make sure he didn’t get into Reddick, but Bubba didn’t know Larson was going to slow down that much."

Ad

Expand Tweet

The next race in the Cup Series calendar is the Food City 500, which is taking place next weekend at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Koyal Siddharth Koyal is an F1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with a background in Cinema & Media Studies. His academic journey, centered on crafting analytical essays and in-depth critiques, honed his writing skills and solidified his love for storytelling. Combining his expertise in writing with a lifelong passion for Formula 1, Siddharth brings insightful and engaging content to readers, blending analytical precision with a fan’s enthusiasm.



With four years of professional experience, Siddharth has worked in diverse roles, including as a Telephone Interviewer at York University and a Wholesale Trade Manager at Brands By Bravo. These experiences sharpened his skills in communication, research, and management, which he now leverages to craft compelling narratives about the world of motorsports.



Siddharth stays up-to-date on the latest developments in motorsports by following credible news sources, team press releases, and motorsport governing bodies. He also engages actively with the vibrant F1 community on platforms like Twitter, where drivers, teams, and fans drive dynamic conversations. A fan of Nico Hulkenberg, he draws inspiration from the driver's resilience and dependability, traits he seeks to emulate in his work.



Outside of writing, Siddharth is an avid film and TV enthusiast and enjoys playing video games. At Sportskeeda, he aims to be a trusted source for readers, delivering accurate and thought-provoking content about the ever-evolving world of motorsports. Know More