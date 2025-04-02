Kyle Larson’s second ‘Double’ attempt gets major backing from streaming giant

Ahead of his second "Double" attempt, to run the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca Cola 600 on the same day, Kyle Larson will have the support of a major streaming network. It was recently announced that Amazon Prime Video will serve as the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion's primary sponsor for his second attempt at the 1,100-mile feat on Memorial Day weekend.

The news was brought to light by Racing America on X, who attached a Sports Illustrated article on the matter. They penned a message on that read:

"NEWS: @PrimeVideo will serve as the presenting sponsorship partner of @TeamHendrick and @KyleLarsonRacin's attempt at 'The Double' (#Hendrick1100) this May."

"The Double" consists of running IndyCar's annual Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and NASCAR's Coca Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on the same day. If completed, the driver would've raced 1,100 miles in one day.

Notably, Larson attempted to do that last year. In the Indianapolis 500, the Hendrick Motorsports driver wheeled his #17 car co-owned by Rick Hendrick and Arrow McLaren to an 18th-place finish. However, due to a rain delay, the California native missed the start of the Coca Cola 600. Though he eventually arrived to participate in the NASCAR event, the race was shortened due to rain, and Larson did not complete a lap in his #5 Cup machine.

This year, both paint schemes Larson will drive for "The Double" will feature Prime Video. He'll once again be at the seat of the #17 machine in the Indianapolis 500, an entry fielded by McLaren. Meanwhile, Larson will be behind the wheel of his familiar #5 Hendrick Motorsports car in the Coca Cola 600.

Kyle Larson running Terry Labonte-inspired livery for Darlington throwback race

In honor of NASCAR's annual "Throwback Weekend" at the Darlington Raceway, Kyle Larson will be piloting a special paint scheme. The driver of the #5 machine will have a Terry Labonte-inspired look, similar to the former driver's old Kellog's paint scheme which he used while driving for Hendrick Motorsports.

The iconic paint scheme was revealed via Instagram by Hendrick Cars, as they posted a fitting caption for the old Kellog's look, writing:

"This paint scheme looks Grrreat 😉 Terry Labonte’s iconic winning ‘03 paint scheme is making a comeback at the very track where he took his final victory lap. #NASCARThrowback 🔥"

Labonte competed at HMS from 1994-2004 and found a plethora of success. He most notably captured his second Cup title in 1996. Labonte's final career win came at Darlington in 2003 in the Kellog's paint scheme.

Larson, meanwhile, is seeking his second Cup Series title this season. Amid his fifth full-time season at HMS, he has one victory, at Homestead, and sits second in the points standings.

