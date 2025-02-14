Kyle Larson’s Son Owen roasts NASCAR champion dad over Hendrick Motorsports star’s mediocre superspeedway record

Kyle Larson will be hoping to replicate teammate William Byron's heroics from last year to win the 2025 Daytona 500. Byron became the first Hendrick Motorsports driver in over 10 years to win the Great American Race. However, Larson's superspeedway record is below par, to say the least, and his son Owen Larson made sure to remind everyone about it with a savage dig at his dad.

Owen won Darrell Gwynn's fishing tournament and was talking to the media when he was asked about his father's chances of winning the Daytona 500. The Larson Jr. did not mince his words and replied (via Steven Taranto on X):

“He probably has to try really hard, because he's not good at superspeedways."

When asked what his dad needed to do in order to improve his superspeedway record. He answered:

"If he tried harder."

Owen also predicted Austin Cindric and Bubba Wallace to be "fast" and be front-runners to win the Daytona 500 this year.

Larson has had some good results at superspeedways. However, given his pedigree of being one of the world’s best drivers, his results on superspeedways barely reflect the same. For context, Larson has only led 91 laps on superspeedways in his entire Cup Series career.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver has also finished just twice inside the top five on superspeedways with a best-place finish of T4. The positive thing for him is one of his best-ever finishes came at Talladega last season.

Kyle Larson in NASCAR: Duel 2 at DAYTONA - Source: Imagn

Yung Money has enjoyed a fruitful post-season with adventurous wins. Larson and Christopher Bell also gave NASCAR fans a glimpse of a potential rivalry to look forward to this season.

Christopher Bell admits his rivalry with Kyle Larson is very "real"

Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell's rivalry is not just limited to NASCAR Racing. The two are also excellent dirt drivers and did go head-to-head frequently this post-season. Bell was absent from the dirt racing scene but Joe Gibbs pulling the lid on dirt racing has not only given fans some sensational racing, but also a new rivalry to look forward to.

NASCAR: Daytona 500 - Media Day - Source: Imagn

Moreover, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver also admitted that his rivalry with NASCAR champion Kyle Larson is a real thing. Bell said on the FOX Sports Raceday broadcast:

“It’s just, it’s ironic, right? Like, there’s, we just show up at the Tulsa Shootout, there’s like literally 400 cars in this division, right? And it comes down to us, we run one-two, then at the Chili Bowl – I dropped the ball. I didn’t finish second to him, he won, but then we go to Volusia and two out of the four nights we run one-two again. So, I don’t know why."

“So, it’s real. I don’t know why. It always comes down to us, but it does feel that way.”

The 30-year-old is taking full advantage of his dirt racing freedom and returned to Super Late Model Racing. His race at New Smyrna was not really the best, but he did manage to finish sixth despite multiple adversities.

Like Kyle Larson, Bell will also be looking to win his first Daytona 500 this weekend. NASCAR fans and faithful are excited to watch this rivalry grow. Who do you think will come out on top this weekend?

