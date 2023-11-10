Kyle Larson's Sprint Car Series to award $1,000,000 to championship-winning teams among a host of other changes for 2024

Kyle Larson and Brad Sweet, the duo behind High Limit Racing, have unveiled a blueprint for an expanded and enhanced 2024 season.

Founded and owned by NASCAR champion Kyle Larson and five-time World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet, High Limit Racing is set to introduce a fresh set of regulations in the upcoming season.

Drivers can anticipate more significant payouts and flexibility, with the removal of restrictions on the number of non-High Limit races they can compete in.

One of the most exciting announcements comes in the form of a staggering $1 million point fund. Apart from that, the championship-winning team and driver are set to pocket an impressive $250,000. The popular Midweek Money Series within the national tour will make a return. It will feature a separate $100,000 total point fund.

High Limit Racing has also made changes to its leadership team. Mike Hess and Kendra Jacobs, have joined as competition director and chief marketing and events officer, respectively.

While Brad Sweet is set to compete in every event, Kyle Larson will be making selected appearances as the Hendrick Motorsports driver prepares for the 2024 Cup Series (among other challenges).

FloSports, operating through its FloRacing vertical, has emerged as a minority stakeholder in the series. This partnership is expected to boost the visibility of High Limit Racing events, drawing in a broader audience.

Kyle Larson reacts to significant changes in High Limit Racing series

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion reflected on his plans for the 2024 season. Larson shared (Quotes via Jayski):

"Brad (Sweet) and I literally grew up in this sport, and our passion for sprint car racing runs deep. The 2023 High Limit season went well, but we saw room for growth and more opportunities that were out there to make this division of racing stronger."

The 31-year-old driver continued:

"Not only are we going to continue to run tight, highly-entertaining races for the fans, but we’re going to do it while raising purses and making the sport more financially viable for drivers and teams."

Reflecting on the latest sponsorship deal with FloSports, Kyle Larson said:

"On top of that, the partnership with FloSports will bring more eyeballs to our events and grow the sport overall. I can’t think of a much better situation for all involved."

As the 2024 High Limit Racing season comes closer, fans can expect a very exciting season up ahead, with Kyle Larson at the helm.