Kyle Larson’s Talladega achievement propels him to an all-time record, surpassing Martin Truex Jr.

Kyle Larson has broken several records over the years. This time around, with his achievement at Talladega, he broke an all-time record, surpassing Martin Truex Jr for most stage wins in Cup Series history. He broke the record after winning stage one of the race in Alabama.

The record was previously held by Truex Jr., who has 66 stage wins to his name, followed by Denny Hamlin with 56 wins.

NASCAR drivers Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, and Chase Elliott - Source: Imagn

The Hendricks Motorsport ace driver, Larson, had another strong performance at the iconic Talladega Superspeedway this Sunday, where he finished second. This also marked his best ever result at the track. The driver led the way in stage 1 and finished second in stage 2.

Larson now leads the record for most stage wins, a list that includes drivers on the current grid, like Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, and Brad Keselowski.

The 32-year-old is now also ranked second in the overall points for the Cup Series this season. He has 358 points to his name, having registered two wins and five stage wins in the opening 10 races of the season. His teammate, William Byron, leads the Cup Series standings with a 31-point lead over Larson. Denny Hamlin is third, a further 21 points back.

Kyle Larson leads the charge for Hendrick Motorsports' monumental achievement at Talladega

Kyle Larson led the way for the Hendrick Motorsports team at the Talladega Superspeedway as he finished second on a day when all four of the drivers of the team finished in the top ten. This is yet another significant team achievement as it happened for the first time in 14 years, as per Bob Pockrass.

Larson started in 25th position in the race and maneuvered his way up the field and winning stage 1 and finishing second in the race. William Byron, who leads the Cup Series, finished third in the race after starting from 16th position. He also led 16 laps during the race.

NASCAR: DAYTONA 500 Hendrick Motosports- Source: Imagn

The third driver for Hendrick Motorsports, Chase Elliott, finished fifth in the race after starting way back in 30th position. He led one lap in the race as well. Alex Bowman, the fourth driver of the team, came home in seventh position after starting the race from 18th position.

Kyle Larson now has back-to-back top-five finishes at Alabama, a track where he had previously gone seven years with just one top-ten finish. Larson was promoted to second place after the disqualification of Ryan Preece post the race due to a spoiler infraction.

