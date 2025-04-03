Kyle Larson’s wife drops 5-word reaction to HMS star and son Owen’s sprint car duel 

Kyle Larson and his son, Owen, took time earlier today to battle each other on a dirt track in their sprint cars. Larson's wife, Katelyn, shared a video of the father-son duo battling it out in the oval on her social media for her 81.7k followers to take a look at. Larson and his son have spent time this year visiting multiple dirt tracks individually and together, competing against other drivers in Sprint and Midget categories.

Katelyn Larson took a video while sitting in the grandstands of the dirt track and shared it to her Instagram stories earlier, adding a caption that encapsulated the enjoyment her husband and son were having.

"Larson boys having some fun"

Katelyn Larson's Instagram story featuring Kyle and Owen Larson on the dirt track - Image via Instagram/@mrs_katelynlarson

This year, Kyle Larson has competed in 12 feature races outside his regular world of racing in the Cup Series for Hendrick Motorsports. He has scored seven wins, achieving them at the Tulsa Expo Raceway in the Midgets, Winged A-Class and Outlaw categories. Larson also scored wins at the World of Outlaws Sprint Car races at the Volusia Speedway Park, and last month at the Thunderbowl Raceway in the 410 Sprints - Winged class.

The HMS driver's son Owen started the year strong, achieving victory in the Junior Sprints category of the Tulsa Shootout. That has been his singular win out of the four feature races he's competed in, with the young Larson ending his other entries with a finish in the Top 10.

Katelyn and Kyle Larson have three children together. Owen Larson, born 2014; Audrey Lane Larson, born in 2018; and a second son, Cooper Donald, born in 2022.

Kyle Larson reveals paint scheme for his attempt at Indy 500 & Coca-Cola 600 double

In May, the Hendrick Motorsports driver will attempt to race in two major events in the world of motorsport, the Coca-Cola 600 and the Indy 500. Kyle Larson has now revealed a look of his #5 HMS car and the #17 Arrow McLaren IndyCar that he will be piloting during Memorial Day weekend events. The driver shared a short video unveiling a look at the two vehicles on his Instagram on Tuesday.

Larson attempted to run both races last year as well, but due to a weather delay, the race in Indianapolis was pushed, which made the driver late to the Cup Series race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“It was really, really cool to get to run the Indy 500,” the driver said. “And I’m glad that I get to be buried someday knowing that I ran the Indy 500, but I want to do both. That’s why I did it last year was I wanted to do both. I think that’s why I was so bummed last year, also, is that I just didn’t get to do it. I hope that it all works out this year and we can do it and complete all the laps and get to run both races,” added Larson [via NASCAR]

Last year's running of the Indy 500 saw Kyle Larson qualify in fifth place and finish in 18th.

