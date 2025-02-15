Kyle Larson’s wife Katelyn reshares heartwarming “then and now” picture of son Owen with Brad Keselowski’s daughter 

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson’s wife Katelyn shared a collage with two pictures of their 10-year-old son, Owen and Brad Keselowski’s daughter, Scarlett. The picture shows them as little kids and older in another.

Ad

The Hendrick Motorsports is father of three children with Katelyn, who is the sister of former NASCAR and Sprint Car driver Brad Sweet. Owen, born in 2014, is their eldest son, while their daughter, Audrey Layne Larson, was born in 2018. The couple's youngest, Cooper, was born in 2022.

In a story on Instagram, Katelyn reshared the post by Brad Keselowski's wife, Paige.

"Then and now," the picture read.

Katelyn's story on February 15. Source: @mrs_katelynlarson on Instagram

Ad

Trending

The Keselowski's also have three children, daughters, Scarlett and Autumn, and a son, two-year-old Maize. They have announced a new addition to thier family.

"Bit more of the kind of history feel" - Kyle Larson on dfferences between Daytona 500 and Indy 500

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson attempted 'The Double' last year and raced at the Indianapolis 500. However, he missed the Coca-Cola 600 after rain delays.

Ad

Larson will make a second attempt to the races on memorial day this year. He talked about the atmostpher at the Indy 500 when asked asked how it differed from the Daytona 500.

"Yeah, I think the car. I don't know. Both atmospheres are really good, for sure. They're still very different. It's hard to answer that because they're both the peak of the sport. They just have their differences.

Ad

"The infield at Indy has the snake pit, but the infield here has all the campers, and that's really cool. Driver intros (are) sort of similar. The crowd feels closer to you at Indy, at least the grandstand crowd," Larson said (via jacksonville.com).

"I don't know. I feel like maybe Indy just has like a little bit more of the kind of history feel to it than the Daytona 500. Other than that, I mean, they're both great," he added.

Ad

Kyle Larson, who has 11 starts in the Daytona 500 with no win, will compete at the Daytona International Speedway on Sunday. He has four top-10 finishes at the 'Great American Race" but none in the top 5.

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson's son Owen helped his team win a fishing tournament at Daytona’s infield Lake Lloyd this week. He caught the biggest fish of the day, at 4.58 pounds. The event, which was hosted by former racer Darrell Gwynn, raised money for paralysis research, with NASCAR stars, including Martin Truex and Richard Childress, joining in.

The 67th Daytona 500 race is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday (February 16).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"