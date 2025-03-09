Kyle Larson’s wife Katelyn shares heartwarming snap of daughter Audrey before her ice skating adventure

Kyle Larson's wife, Katelyn Larson, recently shared a heartwarming moment of her daughter, Audrey, on social media. The post featured a photo of Audrey before her ice skating session.

Ad

Over the years, she has made numerous appearances at NASCAR events, cheering on her father. She was also seen celebrating Kyle’s victories, notably when she climbed onto his car and grabbed the checkered flag after his win at the Charlotte ROVAL. Katelyn uploaded the picture as a story on her Instagram account, captioning it,

“Have you seen anything cuter?”

Katelyn Larson's story on Instagram. Source: Instagram, @mrs_katelynlarson

Kyle Larson and Katelyn Larson’s daughter, Audrey Layne Larson, was born in May 2018. She is their only daughter and their second child. At a young age, she was diagnosed with alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss.

Ad

Trending

In 2022, Katelyn Larson shared that Audrey had been losing hair since she was 18 months old. It started with small patches but slowly became worse. The family initially suspected allergies or vaccine reactions, and doctors took time to confirm the diagnosis.

To cope, Audrey began wearing hats and accessories. The Larsons remained supportive, ensuring she felt confident. In an interview with TobyChristie.com, Katelyn said,

“In the beginning, it was just little pieces that I could cover, and it was no big deal. The last time she had lost her hair, it was a significant amount.”

Ad

To raise awareness, the Larsons launched a T-shirt campaign. The proceeds from this were donated to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation.

Kyle Larson’s HMS Mechanics Face Suspensions Ahead of Phoenix Race

Kyle Larson will compete at Phoenix Raceway with a modified pit crew due to the expected suspension of two important members. NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass reported that Larson’s team will temporarily replace the jackman and front tire changer with crew members from Justin Haley’s No. 7 Spire Motorsports team.

Ad

During the Circuit of the Americas race, Kyle Larson’s car lost its right front wheel on lap 44 at Turn 6A. This safety violation is expected to result in suspensions for the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports jackman and front tire changer. Pockrass reported,

“Kyle Larson’s team, expecting suspensions to its jackman and front tire changer, will get jackman Eric Ludwig and tire changer Jafar Hall from the Justin Haley car (they are Hendrick crew members typically assigned to Spire cars).”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The incident at COTA caused some setbacks for Larson. He received a two-lap penalty for losing the tire and a stop-and-go penalty for exceeding track limits on lap 33. Later, he spun off Turn 20 on lap 85. He finished in 32nd place, dropping ten spots in the standings to 16th.

The upcoming Phoenix Raceway event is scheduled for March 9 at 3:30 p.m. ET. Kyle Larson, who won his first NASCAR Cup Series championship at the track in 2021, will look to deliver a strong performance despite the pit crew changes. Larson currently competes for Hendrick Motorsports in the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback