Kyle Larson's wife subtly weighs in on HMS director of racing communications' demise 

Katelyn, Kyle Larson's wife, shared a heartfelt Instagram story mourning the passing of Hendrick Motorsports' longitme Director of Communications, Jon Edwards. HMS announced Edwards' passing on Thursday, April 10.

Ad

Jon Edwards, 53, had spent 31 years at Hendrick Motorsports, starting in 1994 as a PR representative for four-time NASCAR Cup champion Jeff Gordon. He later played a key role in Kyle Larson's No.5 team, beginning with Larson's championship-winning 2021 season.

In an Instagram story uploaded by Katelyn Larson, she shared HMS' post on Edwards with a heartbreak emoji :

"💔"

Kyle Larson's wife Katelyn Larson shares story on HMS Director of Dacing Communications' demise.

Kyle Larson and Katelyn Sweet began dating after meeting at one of his dirt races in California. The couple welcomed their first son, Owen Miyata Larson, in 2014.

Ad

Trending

They got engaged during Owen's third birthday, while Katelyn was pregnant with their second child. The pair got hitched in 2018, shortly after the birth of their daughter, Aubrey Lane Larson. In December 2022, they grew into a family of five with the arrival of their son, Cooper Donald.

Katelyn actively supports Kyle Larson's career on social media, sharing glimpses from his race weekends to an audience of 81k followers.

Kyle Larson mourns the passing of his PR rep Jon Edwards

Kyle Larson shared an X post reacting to the death of his PR representative, Jon Edwards. He reflected on the bond he shared with Edwards and expressed his gratitude for their time together. Offering his condolences to Jon's family, he wrote,

Ad

"A sad day for everyone close to Jon. I will always be grateful for the memories we made and the laughs we shared along the way. He made a lasting impact on my life, and I will miss him deeply. My thoughts and prayers are with Jon’s family and loved ones🙏."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Larson and Edwards' last race together was at the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. Coincidently, the race marked the 31st anniversary of his first race working with HMS vice-chairman, Jeff Gordon's No.24 team.

Unfortunately, Larson's race at the "Too Tough to Tame" was far from a memorable one. The 32-year-old had a rough start with a spin down the backstretch on lap 4. He crashed his No.5 Chevrolet on the inside wall and sustained extensive front-end damage.

Ad

By the time his team completed repairs and got him back on track in stage 2, he was already 160 laps behind. Further adding to his woes, the HMS driver made contact with Bubba Wallace and spun again with four laps remaining. He ended the race at a dismal 37th place with 122 laps completed.

The result dropped the HMS driver 71 points behind Championship leader William Byron. Ranking sixth in the driver's standings, Larson looks to bounce back in the upcoming Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Kanna Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials. Know More