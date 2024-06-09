Kyle Larson scores a stunning victory at Sonoma beating Chris Buescher and Martin Truex Jr

Kyle Larson completed an incredible comeback win at Sonoma beating Chris Buescher and Martin Truex Jr. Larson showed exceptional speed and skill in the final few laps of the race to clinch his third NASCAR Cup Series win in 2024.

Martin Truex Jr. overtook Chris Buescher for the race lead with 9 laps to go. The 4-time Sonoma winner however lost the lead to Larson on the same lap. Larson’s stunning display forced Truex to make a mistake on which he capitalized instantly.

Things got worse for Truex Jr after he ran out of gas in the final lap and missed out on his second place finish as well. The disaster meant his 41-race winless streak continued. Michael McDowell and Buescher completed the top-3 followed by Austin Cindric.

The HMS driver told Fox Sports after the race:

“I did not know what we were doing as far as strategy out there banging laps away. We study all strategy but it's like doing homework, I don't really know what I'm looking at."

He continued,

"We said we had to go race and pass those guys; I got a bit nervous. I knew I’d be quick, you know, from the get-go, but I thought once the tires would come up to temp it would even off too much.”

Yung money might not have been able to complete the Double a few weeks ago, but he returns to victory lane in style. Massive credit goes to Larson’s crew chief Cliff Daniels as well, whose strategy to pit for fresher tires worked wonders for the Hendrick Motorsports driver.

Full race results from Sonoma Raceway as Kyle Larson wins his 3rd race

Here is how other drivers fared at Sonoma as Kyle Larson bagged his third win of the 2024 season.

Kyle Larson Michael McDowell Chris Buescher Chase Elliott Ross Chastain AJ Allmendinger Ryan Blaney Tyler Reddick Christopher Bell Todd Gilliland Corey Lajoie Brad Keselowski Daniel Suarez Alex Bowman Zane Smith Carson Hocevar Kyle Busch Ryan Preece Erik Jones Bubba Wallace Joey Logano Austin Cindric Kaz Grala Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Harrison Burton Noah Gragson Martin Truex Jr. Daniel Hemric John Hunter Nemechek William Byron Josh Berry Justin Haley Chase Briscoe Cam Waters Austin Dillon Ty Gibbs Denny Hamlin

Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch will be looking to put behind their final lap struggle and bounce back next weekend. Meanwhile, Larson's teammate Chase Elliott put on another strong showing at the Wine country to finish fourth.

Who will come out on top next week?

