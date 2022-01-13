Watch: Kyle Larson second-best at Chili Bowl prelims

Kyle Larson had an eventful Chili Bowl Prelim Feature race Tuesday night. Starting on the pole, he led the way for most of the 30-lap race. But Michael "Buddy" Kofoid passed Larson with six laps to go and held on for the win.

Both Buddy and Larson advanced to Saturday's Lucas Oil Chili Bowl National's Main event.

Kyle Larson could not make late race sliders to pass Kofoid

Larson took the green flag and led for the first 24 laps of Tuesday night's feature prelim. Michael Kofoid, however, passed Kaylee Bryson for second spot on lap two and began to relentlessly hound Larson.

Kofoid seemed to be trying different lines for most of the race, looking for a way around Larson, and never let him out of his site.

Behind them, on Lap 13, Jake Swanson threw a slider in front of Kaylee Bryson for the third spot. Jake had started the race all the way back in the 11th spot, and would eventually finish fourth.

With seven laps to go, Kaidon Brown brought out the eighth caution of the race with a flat right-rear tire.

Another caution flag flew just one lap later and Kyle Larson lost the lead on the subsequent restart. The Californian drove the car low into turn one while Kofoid took to the cushion and drew even with Larson off of turn two. Kofoid dove low and took the lead, heading into turn three.

Larson attempted slide job after slide job, including one which almost cleared Kofoid, but Buddy crossed under him to retake the lead. Larson lost momentum and briefly fell to third but with one to go, he fought back to seal second place.

After the race, Kofoid said:

"It's huge. It was one of the most fun races I've ever had and probably one of the toughest races I've been a part of. It's special to come into this building and have success but also know you're locked in on Saturday."

Also Read Article Continues below

Race winner Michael Kofoid and runner-up Larson were followed over the line by Chris Windom, Jake Swanson and Thomas Meseraull, who rounded out the top five finishers.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee